In Trump Time Book Debuts on USA Today Bestseller List at #2 Non-Fiction Book and #9 Overall
In Trump Time, the definitive insider's account of the Trump White House from one of only three senior officials with Trump from the 2016 to the end.
After a flood of malicious and gossipy Never-Trump screeds, the American people are hungry for an honest insider’s look at the Trump White House”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Trump Time, released on November 2nd, has soared to the top of the bestseller charts in its debut week, with USA Today announcing the book as #2 on its bestseller list of nonfiction books and #9 overall. In Trump Time has taken the publishing industry by storm. It is the first book offered by All Seasons Press, which was formed by publishing industry veterans concerned over the growing cancel culture of the publishing industry.
— Peter Navarro
The success of In Trump Time is all the more remarkable because it has been strategically ignored by much of the mainstream media. Despite an abundance of newsworthy revelations, left wing publications like the New York Times and Washington Post along with woke TV news networks like CNN and MSNBC have refused to mention the book, a clear case of the proverbial dog that didn’t bark.
According to Bookscan, In Trump Time sold 33,314 copies in its first week to secure its position as #2 on the USA Today non-fiction list. This was more than three times the copies sold of a new book by Barack Obama (10,677) and dwarfed sales of the anti-Trump Woodward book (9,760).
All Seasons attributes the success of In Trump Time in part to the conservative talk radio and social media diaspora, led by leading podcasts such as Steve Bannon’s War Room, which has bypassed traditional cable news networks. The result has been robust sales driven almost entirely by individual purchases on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, supplemented by independent bookstores.
In Trump Time author Peter Navarro explains the strong grassroots response to the book this way: “After a flood of malicious and gossipy Never-Trump screeds, the American people are hungry for an honest insider’s look at the Trump White House.” Adds Navarro: “In Trump Time is whiskey straight, no chaser and it’s mission is to fire Tony Fauci, hold Communist China accountable for its bioweapons attack, and restore election integrity to the American republic.”
Revelations in the book range from Fauci’s huge lie of omission about the virus and the five heinous acts of Communist China that led to pandemic to the roles of “bad personnel” like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Vice President Mike Pence in the Shakespearean betrayal of the American Caesar in Donald Trump.
For information, contact In Trump Time at InTrumpTimePress@protonmail.com Subject Line: Media Query.
Press Spokesman
In Trump Time
+1 202-489-7479
InTrumpTimePress@protonmail.com