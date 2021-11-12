Boston's Leading Children's Educational Media Launches New Studio, Ending 19 Months Working Virtually
FableVision Studios' new home, a multi-story brownstone with roof deck on Boston's iconic Newbury Street
FableVision, educational media studio founded in 1996, by children's book Author/Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds
FableVision Studios Marks its 25th Anniversary by Bringing Back Team to New Location on Boston’s Iconic Newbury Street
we’re beyond excited to have that special ‘something’ back when we’re all together in-person again.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As educational media & interactive multimedia developer FableVision celebrates its 25th anniversary, the award-winning firm has announced its decision to reopen its doors again at its all-new location on Boston’s historic, brownstone-lined Newbury Street. The firm is now welcoming back its fully-vaccinated staff members this month after shifting into full virtual mode on March 16, 2020.
After the decision was made not to renew its lease last fall in the Seaport district, FableVision’s management team kept constant tabs on the accelerating vacancies in the city during the pandemic. The group finally jumped when it found what will now be its new digital design and production studio at 353 Newbury Street located in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood.
“We’ve certainly managed with our staff working from home and we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished during this challenging year and a half,” shared Gary Goldberger, FableVision President and Co-founder. “However, we’re beyond excited to have that special ‘something’ back when we’re all together in-person again.”
Built in 1899, the three-story brownstone is ideally located on one of the most popular and historic shopping thoroughfares in the country. Located next to the famous Johnson Paint Store, the multi-story facility features original wood floors, a vintage skylight, and sports a roof deck with views of the Prudential building and Newbury’s other elegant brownstones. Within a half-mile radius is the Berklee College of Music, Fenway Park, Hynes Convention Center, and the Boston Public Library, and is also situated within easy access to public transportation - an important feature for the firm’s younger staff members. Newbury Street also offers eight blocks of salons, boutiques and dining, coupled with the 75+ stores and restaurants at Copley Plaza and the Prudential Center towers, which make it a vibrant and attractive environment for everyone venturing back to the workplace.
Like many companies, FableVision transitioned to working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without skipping a beat, the firm doubled-down for the past nineteen months and continued to produce increasing demands for its tech-delivered educational media content optimized for remote learning conditions - with national clientele that includes as Library of Congress, Scholastic, Big Picture Learning, PBS THIRTEEN/WNET, Harvard Graduate School of Education, and more.
As FableVision’s Founder, New York Times best-selling Author/Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds shares, “FableVision is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s the perfect time to reimagine our next chapter.”
About FableVision
FableVision Studios has earned national and global recognition for its award-winning websites, games, animated films, museum kiosks, and apps. Its roster of clients includes educational publishers, broadcasters, nonprofits, museums, researchers, and institutions such as PBS KIDS, Smithsonian Institution, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Nick Jr., and National Geographic Society. FableVision is dedicated to helping all learners reach their full potential and telling “stories that matter, stories that move.” www.fablevisionstudios.com.
