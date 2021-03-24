FableVision Learning & Eduscape Announce Strategic Partnership
Founded by NY Times Best-Selling Author Peter H. Reynolds, FableVision Learning offers inspirational, story-powered SEL learning, creativity software, and PD.
Amid COVID-19 Disruption, Two Edtech Firms Forge Alliance to Expand Product and PD Offerings for Educators Globally with Focus on Creativity and Innovation
. . . this massive, global education experiment has also highlighted how far we still have to go to deliver quality, engaging web-based learning.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the COVID-19 era, the educational landscape has changed dramatically. So are industry partnerships and alliances. Cue FableVision Learning and Eduscape. Powered by investments in more nimble, web-based products and professional development, educational services providers FableVision Learning and Eduscape have announced a partnership to combine their edtech and PD offerings. The resulting, robust portfolio now offers one-stop shopping for engaging, edtech/hybrid products optimized for remote learning conditions, and PD programs supported by industry-recognized certifications. Both organizations share a unique focus on fostering teacher and student creativity, and, over the past two decades, have reached nearly 25% of the nation’s educators with award-winning products and exemplary service offerings.
Together, FableVision Learning and Eduscape will deliver and expand high-impact professional learning for educators and school leaders, as well as offer a combined suite of creativity-focused digital products including robotics, coding, digital storytelling, animation, game-based math learning, and STEM/STEAM engineering design and fabrication.
Alex Urrea, founder and CEO of Eduscape shares, “Our team of experienced educators has been championing efforts to rethink education for years. Now the pandemic has forced the issue. As we’ve seen, just throwing technology at learning challenges isn’t the solution. School leaders must invest in developing a culture and shifting mindsets towards nurturing purpose-driven classrooms where teachers become active participants in the learning process and feel comfortable in a new paradigm of instructional design. By partnering with FableVision Learning, we will accelerate the impact both firms are already having across the nation - and increasingly around the globe.”
President of FableVision Learning Jane Reynolds adds, "Creative educators and leaders really rose to the occasion amidst often debilitating conditions over the past twelve months. But this massive, global education experiment has also highlighted how far we still have to go to deliver quality, engaging web-based learning. Together, FableVision Learning and Eduscape will be able to accelerate the development and delivery of high-impact, high-quality professional learning offerings for teachers and school leaders, while supporting them with award-winning products.”
The companies will mark the launch of their partnership with the Creativity Symposium, a series of virtual workshops starting in May 2021. The three-day event will bring educators together to assess and address a myriad of challenges as the world braces for years of recovery ahead - especially in education. Topics include accessibility, collaboration, community, and assessment, and will include an invitation to join a global cohort of creative educators and leaders who want to be part of developing practical, achievable, and scalable solutions.
To that end, Creativity Symposium attendees will also be invited to join The Creativity Circle International, an initiative to support all stakeholders in education, including school leaders, as they seek to develop and deploy creative solutions to address some of education’s biggest challenges.
About FableVision Learning www.fablevisionlearning.com
FableVision Learning is a U.S.-based company founded by Peter H. Reynolds, NY Times bestselling author who has been inspiring teachers for over three decades with his message “storybooks for all ages”, animated films and creativity software. FableVision Learning’s tools, curricula and programs are informed by the philosophy in Reynolds’ books, which encourage teachers to “create bravely” and be inspired on their own creative journeys as they lead the way for their students. Along with its award-winning suite of research-backed learning games, animation software, FableVision Learning also develops custom, in-class/hybrid remote programs for educator/leader PD, after school, CTE, and summer learning, with a focus on storytelling, creativity and SEL.
About Eduscape www.eduscape.com
Eduscape is a U.S.-based social innovation organization that develops and delivers exemplary professional learning solutions to advance education for all learners and help school leaders “rethink learning.” The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 800,000 educators across 48 states and 13 countries. Eduscape is an authorized provider of the ISTE educator certification, and currently has the highest educator pass rate among all partners.
