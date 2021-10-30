New Storybook Provides Cautionary Tale to Families Distracted by Tech Devices

Best-Selling Author Peter H. Reynolds Holds His New Storybook OUR TABLE. OUR TABLE by Peter H. Reynolds Has Already Several Starred Reviews by Industry Reviewers Reynolds' book OUR TABLE features a family's dinner table that shrinks the more they're on their devices.

Best-Selling Author/Illustrator Peter H. Reynolds Launches New Picture Book, OUR TABLE, Fable That Reminds Us to Put Down Our Devices and Celebrate Togetherness

You can read this picture book as a parable for our times, when electronic devices that supposedly connect people actually isolate them. A reminder of what really matters.” — Booklist Review

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times best-selling author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds is celebrating the release of a brand new picture book for all ages called OUR TABLE, a modern fable about a creative little girl who brings her family back to the table to celebrate togetherness - despite the distractions of technology all around them.OUR TABLE encourages readers to rediscover and reevaluate what matters most, sharing time together in person - without technology devices. The main character Violet longs for the time when her family was connected: before life, distractions, and technology pulled them all away from each other. They used to gather at the table, with food and love, to make memories, share their lives, and revel in time spent together. But now her family has been drifting apart, and with nobody to gather around it, the table grows smaller and smaller. And so, Violet comes up with a very creative solution to bring her family back to the table to celebrate the best kind of connectivity - the human kind.Reynolds explains, “I wrote OUR TABLE as a fable for all ages as a reminder to give our devices a rest and see that connecting to the Internet is not nearly as powerful as connecting with the humans around us.”OUR TABLE has already been acclaimed by the publishing industry’s top reviewers. Kirkus Reviews, one of the industry’s leading critics, awarded the book a prestigious starred review, noting, "In Reynolds’ established tradition, this story is simple and full of heart, celebrating the wonder and possibility of being human and being in relationship... Sweet and timely for today’s families."OUR TABLE scored another sought-after starred review from the American Library Association’s Booklist Magazine, one of the country’s most authoritative book reviewers. Booklist shared, “You can read this picture book as a parable for our times, when electronic devices that supposedly connect people actually isolate them. Reynolds tells the story simply and illustrates it expressively . . . A reminder of what really matters.”Reynolds is the author/illustrator of many bestselling and award-winning picture books, including THE WORD COLLECTOR, HAPPY DREAMER, BE YOU, THE DOT, GOING PLACES, and THE NORTH STAR, as well as illustrator of the JUDY MOODY & STINK series. He lives in Dedham, Massachusetts, where he has owned and operated the award-winning Blue Bunny bookshop & espresso bar for the past eighteen years.The book is now available at all major online and bricks-and-mortar retailers. First edition, signed copies of OUR TABLE can be ordered through Reynolds' online shop: thedotcentral.com

Trailer Preview of Our Table Storybook by Peter H. Reynolds