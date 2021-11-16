Northern Virginia Technology Council Names BCMstrategy, Inc. to the 2021 NVTC Tech 100
BCMstrategy, Inc. recognized as an innovation leader in Northern Virginia
"We are deeply honored to be included among such a dynamic and respected set of powerhouse technology companies" "ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCMstrategy, Inc. announced that the company has been awarded the honor of being named to the 2021 NVTC Tech 100 by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). The NVTC Tech 100 annually recognizes the 100 most innovative leaders in the Northern Virginia technology ecosystem across multiple categories.
— Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO
The NVTC is a trade association that for decades has represented the national capital region’s technology community. BCMstrategy, Inc. is one of 63 corporations including in this year’s Tech 100, as well as 33 individual senior executive and three next-gen leaders. “We are deeply honored to be included among such a dynamic and respected set of powerhouse technology companies,” said Barbara C. Matthews, Founder and CEO of BCMstrategy, Inc.
“While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. The NVTC Tech 100 honorees help make our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “I applaud these dynamic leaders and companies for their innovative contributions. Over the past 30 years, our Council has been at the forefront of our region’s tech evolution from the introduction of consumer internet connectivity and the dot.com boom in the 90’s, to the rise of cloud computing and data centers, and today cyber, artificial intelligence and machine learning. I look forward to seeing how the honorees impact the future of our tech community.”
About BCMstrategy, Inc.: BCMstrategy, Inc. helps portfolio managers, risk managers, and geopolitical strategists manage information overload and make better decisions faster through advanced technology. The company quantifies public policy risks using 9+ layers of patented analytical automation without using sentiment analysis. Daily quantitative data covers global activity from leading national and international policymakers as well as media activity. All language data supporting the quantitative data is stored, creating a highly curated and targeted data lake of language suitable for use as training data in machine learning and artificial intelligence frameworks. Recent awards include being named finalist in the NATO Innovation Hub Challenge (2020) and the G20/BIS TechSprint Challenge (2021). The complete dataset is available to institutional investors through the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Signals (including cryptocurrency volatility signal DCVS 1 and DCVS 2) are delivered by BCMstrategy, Inc. via API. The company will be launching an App for the Bloomberg Terminal before year-end 2021. For more information, please visit: https://www.bcmstrategy2.com/.
The full list of 2021 NVTC Tech 100 Honorees appears below:
2021 Tech 100 Companies
• 10Pearls
• 22nd Century Technologies, Inc.
• Adlumin Inc.
• AEGIS.net Inc.
• Applied Information Sciences (AIS)
• Altum, Inc.
• ANRA Technologies
• Aravenda
• ASRC Federal
• Association Analytics
• Attain Partners
• Babel Street
• BCMstrategy, Inc.
• Canopy Software
• Cerebras Systems, Inc.
• CNSI
• CoreSite
• Worldwide Counter Threat Solutions, LLC
• Criterion Systems, Inc.
• Curbio
• Deltek
• Dovel Technologies
• DrFirst
• DTS
• General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
• Glue Up
• Government Tactical Solutions, LLC
• GreyNoise Intelligence
• GuidePoint Security
• Gunnison Consulting Group
• Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC
• Hitachi Vantara Federal
• Huntress
• ICF
• ImageEngine by ScientiaMobile
• IntelliDyne, LLC
• Intelligent Waves LLC
• Kajeet
• Karsun Solutions, LLC
• ManTech
• Maximus
• Noblis
• Octo Consulting Group
• Ostendio, Inc.
• Oteemo, Inc.
• Radius Networks, Inc.
• RIVA Solutions, Inc.
• SAIC
• ScienceLogic
• SCOUT Inc.
• Shift5
• ShorePoint, Inc.
• Siemens Government Technologies
• Sierra7, Inc.
• Single-Point Global
• Softrams
• STR, Inc.
• TechFlow, Inc.
• ThreatQuotient, Inc.
• Transaction Network Services
• Two Six Technologies
• Unanet
• Virtru
• Wheelhouse Group
2021 NVTC Tech 100 Executives
• John Ackerly, Virtru
• Sanjay Akut, Erickson Immigration Group
• Greg Baroni, Attain Partners
• Scott Barr, Sierra7, Inc.
• Peter Bronez, In-Q-Tel
• Casey Coleman, Salesforce
• Mike Corkery, Deltek
• Mile Corrigan, Noblis, Inc.
• John Czupak, ThreatQuotient
• Tina Dolph, Siemens Government Technologies
• Gilbert Dussek, Gunnison Consulting Group
• Grant Elliott, Ostendio, Inc.
• Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal
• Juan Font, CoreSite
• Rick Gordon, MITRE Engenuity
• Craig Halliday, Unanet
• David Huisenga, Klas Government
• Mike Keegan, Transaction Network Services
• Keith Kelly, Rate Reset
• Danny McPherson, Verisign
• Naveen Krishnamurthy, RIVA Solutions
• Vishwas Lele, Applied Information Sciences (AIS)
• Robert E. Lohfeld, Sev1Tech
• Gene Ludwig, Promontory MortgagePath LLC
• Mark Luettgen, STR
• Stephanie Mango, CGI Federal
• Pallabi Saboo, Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC
• Haluk Saker, Booz Allen Hamilton
• Andrew Schaap, Aligned
• Eric L. Schmidt, Glue Up
• Carrie Sessine, In-Q-Tel
• Jared Shepard, Intelligent Waves LLC
• Richard Struse, MITRE Engenuity
2021 NVTC Tech 100 NextGen Leaders
• Emily Arnold, Franklin Advisory
• Kristin Cochran, Siemens Government Technologies
• Jennifer Glenski, IntelliDyne ####
