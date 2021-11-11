Docufraud Canada Issues Warning - Digital Signatures Are Not Real
Exercise Caution When Signing Your Name On a Tablet or Pad. Know The Risks
let me issue this warning to any person who has or will sign a legal document using a pad, tablet or computer. BEWARE!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Docufraud Canada (www.docufraudCanada.ca) issues this warning to all persons who have signed or will sign legal documents using a signature pad or tablet. This extends to any form of digital signature affixed to paper.
We’re in the age of technology. Some say it’s a good thing and others say the opposite is true. The majority are just not sure. We can order pizza on-line and do our Christmas shopping without leaving the house. Time saving for sure, but let me issue this warning to any person who has or will sign a legal document using a pad, tablet or computer. BEWARE!
Docufraud Canada is top ranked as Canada’s premiere Forensic Document Examination company. We have analysed and examined thousands of documents brought to us by lawyers, corporations, government agencies, regulatory bodies and the everyday person. We examine handwriting to determine authenticity, altered documents to uncover shady dealings and signatures to detect forgery.
Here is a real world example. Two individuals in litigation, one says the agreement is real because it has been duly signed by the other party. The other party says the agreement is fraudulent because the signature on the document is a forgery, it was not signed by them. The litigants could be business partners but it could also be a married couple contesting marital assets or child custody agreements. Often we see family members contesting the signatures on a Last Will or more problematic is validation of a Holographic Will.
The skills of document examination can be complex because the outcome can have lasting implications. There are many characteristics a trained examiner looks for. The obvious characteristics are slant, spacing of words, the swoop of a “y” or a flourish at the end of a signature. The forensic examiner also looks for shakiness in writing which may indicate signs of tracing. Misspelling of a name, (yes we’ve seen it) or stops and starts as a person struggles to form the general appearance of a signature. A real signature should be smooth and flowing. The elderly or persons with certain medical conditions have their own challenges. The forensic examiner will observe and respond to these changes in ability.
The implications of a fraudulent document has great effect on the individuals before the court. The outcome affects real people and will have lasting impact to their lives. In many instances it could be a life long impact. How does a judge make a determination and render judgement in favour to one and against the other. There are many factors but one thing always holds great weight with the court. Did both parties agree to the terms of the agreement and sign their acceptance of said agreement?
Remember back to the last time you signed a document using a signature pad. Did you simply make a scribble as is sometimes done when accepting a delivery. There is usually no place to rest your hand while signing. This can cause the appearance of shakiness or jitters. Sometimes there is insufficient space to complete the entire signature. How many times have you used your fingernail to sign? I believe you’ll agree that in every instance the signature is a poor representation of your actual signature.
Where are these signatures stored and who has access? If asked to compare such a signature against an authentic signature, it will ultimately be shown to be a forgery. The implications are enormous. In an experiment, staff in our office have simulated such signatures and matched them to legitimate signatures using a pen as a writing instrument. All tests were deemed to be forgeries, a one hundred percent failure rate.
My warning is here, perhaps too late, perhaps not. Beware signing any legal document using a pad or tablet. Cut & paste of a digital signature is equally hazardous. What is a person to do? Well let me say it again, only sign documents freehand using a pen. It is every persons duty to understand the legal system and their rights. It is also every persons obligation to act with foresight and know the difference between carelessness and prudence.
