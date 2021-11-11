Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,012 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B303224

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: overnight hours of 11/10/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodford General Store

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/11/21 at approximately 0800 hours Troopers responded to the Woodford General Store on VT RT 9 in Woodford for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through a side door and the business had been burglarized. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.