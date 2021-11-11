SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON BURGLARY

VSP News Release-Incident

On 11/11/21 at approximately 0800 hours Troopers responded to the Woodford General Store on VT RT 9 in Woodford for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through a side door and the business had been burglarized. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.