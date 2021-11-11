AICEP PORTUGAL GLOBAL AND SOSA LAUNCH A NYC ACCELERATOR FOR FIVE FINTECHS NYC ACCELERATOR by AICEP Portugal Global & SOSA: ITSCREDIT offers an omnichannel digital lending platform for the entire credit lifecycle. NYC ACCELERATOR by AICEP Portugal Global & SOSA: LOQR provides a fully compliant end-to-end platform allowing banks and other financial institutions to take the next step to a client-centric and digital banking experience.

The accelerator, run by AICEP Portugal Global and the global open innovation company SOSA, will support Portuguese scaleups in their US expansion goals.

Through our partnership with AICEP, and our deep visibility into the market needs, SOSA will support Portuguese fintech scale-ups as they look to cement their product-market fit in the U.S market.” — Uzi Scheffer, CEO at SOSA

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the growing momentum for Portuguese innovation and entrepreneurship, AICEP Portugal Global , and SOSA , are launching Portugal Tech NYC, an accelerator program to equip scaling Portuguese tech companies with the tools needed to gain a foothold in the respective U.S. tech ecosystems and advance their additional expansion goals.AICEP Portugal Global, Portugal Trade and Investment Agency, announces its inaugural accelerator with SOSA in New York City; the first cohort includes tech companies spearheading innovative fintech and insurtech solutions in the areas of lending and credit, omnichannel banking, regtech, digital-journey-as-a-service, data capture automation, and low-code/no-code conversational AI.The latest Portugal Fintech Report 2021 highlighted the country’s rising trajectory as an international hub for entrepreneurship. Portugal's vibrant tech ecosystem is primarily attributed to its international nature, high concentration of talent, growing international capital flow and proximity to maturing local investors. As a result, the country currently has five unicorns (more than Spain, Italy and Greece combined), is the 4th technology leader in the European Union, and is the host of strategic organizations such as the Web Summit and the European Startup Nations Alliance (ESNA).AICEP’s partnership with SOSA will allow five innovative Portuguese tech companies to initially immerse themselves in the New York City tech ecosystem, acutely equipping them to expand into the U.S. and additional target markets. The tech companies will participate in a series of scaleup-oriented workshops and mentor sessions curated to develop a successful U.S. product-market fit, alongside meaningful business growth and investment opportunities. In New York City, the four-month accelerator will conclude with a demo day that coincides with the 2022 Portugal Economic Forum.The selected companies include:- ebankIT is an omnichannel digital banking solution, helping organizations deploy dynamic banking for both their customers and in-house team.- DocDigitizer helps enterprises automate their manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows.- ITSCREDIT offers an omnichannel digital lending platform for the entire credit lifecycle.- VISOR.AI delivers a low code/no code conversational AI platform for enterprises seeking to reduce frequent and minimally useful interactions within their contact centers.- LOQR provides a fully compliant end-to-end platform allowing banks and other financial institutions to take the next step to a client-centric and digital banking experience."This initiative is a clear sign of our commitment to foster the growth of Portuguese companies in the international markets. The Portugal Tech NYC program is an integrated response to the needs and challenges of these tech companies to succeed in a highly competitive market such as the US", as mentioned by João Mota Pinto, US Director of AICEP – The Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency."The demand for innovative fintech solutions is growing exponentially across the globe, as traditional industries are being transformed. Through our partnership with AICEP, and our deep visibility into the market needs, SOSA will support Portuguese fintech scale-ups as they look to cement their product-market fit in the U.S market.", states Uzi Scheffer, CEO at SOSA.About AICEP Portugal Global:The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy. With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.For more information, visit portugalglobal-northamerica.com ABOUT SOSASOSA is a global open innovation company that builds strong relationships within the tech ecosystem and even stronger cross-vertical open innovation programs. By identifying advanced technology solutions and innovative models, SOSA works with corporations and public entities to implement solutions that lead to business growth and successful digital transformation.Since opening the doors of SOSA Tel Aviv HQ in 2015, the company has established locations in New York and London to support the global open innovation activities. SOSA’s partners include multinational corporations such as HP, Schneider Electric, SwissRe, RBC, Rafael, Tokio Marine and governmental entities such as the Australian Government, CNI (The National Industry Confederation in Brazil) and the Basque Government.For more information, visit www.sosa.co

