Fury Beverages Excited about New Opportunities in 2022
Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)
Shoppers are seeking healthy choices and the market is gravitating towards better for you drinks”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent large retailer meetings have confirmed, Nature’s Fury® continues to be the consumers choice for a great tasting, value added, functional drink. Director of Sales, Mike Algor states, “Consumers are experiencing rising costs across all products lines and are seeking added value. Nature’s Fury® is being noticed for its phenomenal taste, point of differentiation and added benefits, like the recommended 100% daily intake of 7 vitamins of which 5 support the immune system. Shoppers are seeking healthy choices and the market is gravitating towards better for you drinks”.
— Mike Algor
Nature’s Fury is all natural, great tasting, affordable functional drink, that comes in four flavors: peach mango, strawberry banana, berry, and grape. Building on the consumer healthy choice momentum, for 2022, Fury is expanding its national accounts by over 1,000, primarily in the East, but also with strategic geographical expansion in the West. Additionally, Fury is excited with the ongoing discussions to expand on its recent successes with military facilities.
The healthy choice trend is worldwide, and Fury continues to expand its international relationships for global expansion. To accelerate this trend, Fury has been admitted into the Food Export Program for government funding to expand international growth. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) a consumer goods holding company, Fury is currently in advanced discussions with sister company Zegen, also wholly owned by EARI, to enter the Philippian market which will serve as the launchpad for other Southeast Asian markets. In addition, the company has secured a distribution and product endorsement partnership with a group of professional soccer players in the United Kingdom. Fury Beverages is uniquely positioned to flourish in a post pandemic world and the management team are excited about the market prospects in 2022 and beyond.
About Fury Beverages:
Fury Beverages LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary in the EARI portfolio of companies and its product line, Nature’s Fury® is a functional beverage targeting well-beings and active consumers. Nature’s Fury® is a natural juice based, functional drink with 7 vitamins, electrolytes, and antioxidants.
About EARI:
Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) a consumer goods holding company with specialties in the Beverage Industry with the support of Media Holdings. The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with interests in the craft spirit beverage and non-alcoholic drinks segments. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.
Company Websites:
www.earigroup.com, www.betta4ubrands.com, www.drinkfury.com,
www.drinkticklewater.com, www.whiterhinovodka.com, www.neosuperwater.com
www.foodytv.com, http://zegen.com.ph/
