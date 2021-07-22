OTC Markets Upgrades Entertainment Arts Research Inc. to Pink Current Information and Company Provides Corporate Updates
Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)
EARI is currently transitioning to a global consumer brand company, acquiring a growing portfolio of world-class consumer brands predominantly in the beverage market.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Publicly-held Entertainment Arts Research, Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) acknowledges that the company has successfully provided all required documentation resulting in OTC Markets granting a tier upgrade from "Pink Limited Information" to "Pink Current Information." The company will move forward diligently toward becoming audited by a PCAOB firm in the coming months in an effort to increase transparency and meet all disclosure criteria.
— Management
Statement from Management
"Moving to Pink Current status with OTC Markets is a critical milestone for EARI. The tier upgrade enables us to move forward with funding for working capital, acquisitions and the execution of our business plan. We will also be working very closely with our newly appointed counsel and OTC Markets to review the standards required to become eligible for trading as an OTCQB company," stated Bernard Rubin, President.
About Entertainment Arts Research Inc.
Entertainment Arts Research Inc.is currently transitioning to a global consumer brand company, acquiring a growing portfolio of world-class consumer brands predominantly in the beverage market. Brands and entities acquired recently are Neo Alkaline Water, Tickle Water, Rhino Spirits LLC, Zegen Distribution in the Philippines and most recently, Fury Beverages LLC. The management team are optimistic about the future. Products are distributed across several markets and the group looks forward to creating additional synergies and revenue opportunities by expanding internationally with a network of partners and distributors located in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, The Caribbean and South America.
Company Websites
www.earigroup.com / www.drinkfury.com / www.betta4ubrands.com / http://zegen.com.ph/
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
For investor inquiries about Entertainment Arts Research Inc., please contact: Investor Relations info@earigroup.com / Phone: (980) 999-0270
Investor Relation
Entertainment Arts Research Inc.
+1 980-999-0270
