OTC Pink: EARI has qualified for Reg A Offering with The Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC)

Entertainment Arts Research Inc (OTCMKTS:EARI)CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) a publicly traded company that manages, operates, and develops several beverage brands and media streaming platforms, announces that it has filed and now qualified a Regulation A Offering (form 1-A) with the SEC.
This is a public offering of up to $15,000,000 in shares of Common Stock of EARI, at a price of $0.075 approved by the SEC and the company is now in conducting discussions with several investor groups. Funds raised from the offering will be utilized for inventory, working capital and acquisitions. In addition, the company plans to further strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt in the wholly owned subsidiaries and finalizing existing and new acquisitions. The end date of the offering will be exactly 365 days from the date qualified, which was on the 1st of November 2021. The Reg A offering can be reviewed on the EARI company disclosure page on the OTC Markets website. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EARI/disclosure
The President of EARI, Bernard Rubin stated “We are super excited to move into this new phase and look forward to 2022, with the pandemic in our rear-view mirror, we can now focus on building our brands and competing on the global stage with a variety of products. Our portfolio of brands is appealing to investors because we operate in specific segments that are growing rapidly and are profitable. Our philosophy is to develop “order winning” brands, that not only taste great but deliver added value to the consumer’s lifestyle in terms of efficacy, entertainment and fun”. Rubin further added, “We thank all our shareholders and investors for their support and patience this year and we intend to continue providing full transparency as we grow this business”.
ABOUT EARI:
The Company trades on OTC Markets with the symbol, EARI and is a diversified beverage and media group, with interests in the craft spirit beverage and non-alcoholic drinks segments. In addition, the company also owns media streaming platforms with proprietary AR/AI/VR technology that can be used to promote the beverage brands.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. EARI competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
For investor inquiries about Entertainment Arts Research Inc., please contact: Investor Relations info@earigroup.com / Phone: (980) 999-0270
