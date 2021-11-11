Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,031 in the last 365 days.

Honoring Our Veterans

SALT LAKE CITY — On this Veterans Day, we at the Office of the Utah Attorney General take a moment to remember and express gratitude to all those who have served our country. We honor those brave men and women who have served through hardships and sacrifice, who courageously fought for our nation to protect our rights and freedoms. We mourn for those who made the ultimate sacrifice and we offer our greatest condolences to those that have lost their loved ones.

Most of us have experienced what it’s like to say goodbye to someone we love headed for deployment – whether a spouse, parent, uncle, aunt, sibling, cousin or friend – without any idea if they will make it back home. It is one of the hardest and, yet, proudest moments in our lives.

Today we say thank you. Thank you to all who have served in uniform and who have sacrificed both on duty and upon returning home. Thank you to the family members who have given up their loved ones for long periods of deployment. And thank you to our gold star families, for giving the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation.

Let each of us remember the service of our veterans. Let each of us take a moment and express our thanks for all they have given.

It is a small thing we can do for those who have sacrificed much so that we can live free.

###

Related

You just read:

Honoring Our Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.