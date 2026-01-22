Office of the Utah Attorney General secures conviction of a man for Tooele murder 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — On January 16, 2026, a jury in the Third Judicial District Court of Tooele convicted Alejandro Manuel Moore of first-degree murder, felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, and possession of a deadly weapon with criminal intent. Attorneys from the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) prosecuted the case.

On February 15, 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was contacted to respond to the scene near I-80 west near mile marker 93. The agent found a middle-aged Hispanic male, Anthony Bracamonte, on his back with multiple injuries that appeared to be bullet wounds. The Utah Bureau of Forensic Services and SBI also collected shell casings at the scene.



Agents learned that on February 11, 2023, Moore, his mother, Johnnie Estrada, David Tenis, and Bracamonte were travelling by car to Wendover. Bracamonte was extremely intoxicated and acting belligerent to Moore and Tenis. Moore pulled over to the side of I-80, and all four of them exited the vehicle. Tenis and Bracamonte began fighting. and after Tenis landed one punch, Moore pulled out a 9mm Taurus and shot Bracamonte multiple times, then walked up to where Bracamonte was lying and shot him a few more times. Later, Moore took apart the gun, and he and Tenis threw the gun parts and Bracamonte’s phone out of the car. Agents eventually located most of the gun parts and found that the gun had been purchased by Moore.



On February 25, 2023, Utah State Troopers located Moore’s car traveling southbound on I-15 in Washington County and relayed the vehicle’s location to SBI and local law enforcement. Later that day, St. George Police officers encountered Moore and informed him that detectives wished to speak with him. Moore voluntarily accompanied officers to the Washington City Police Department for an interview. He was then charged with murder.



Jurors returned a guilty verdict on Friday, after deliberating for approximately 3.5 hours. The case was prosecuted by Colleen K. Magee with assistance from Wes Stapley and paralegal support from Martina Hinojosa.



Moore faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2026, at which time the court will consider arguments from both parties before imposing a sentence.