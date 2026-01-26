Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/19/26-1/23/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, January 19 11:00 am: SafeUT press conference prep meeting Virtual Tuesday, January 20 12:00 pm: SafeUT 10-Year Anniversary press conference and reception Utah State Capitol 1:30 pm: Meeting with Director of External Relations Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Retail Collective Edison House Wednesday, January 21 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 11:00 am: Staff meeting Hybrid 12:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:40 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 2:30 pm: Job candidate interview Utah State Capitol 3:10 pm: Job candidate interview Utah State Capitol 3:45 pm: Job candidate interview Utah State Capitol Thursday, January 22 10:45 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Meeting with District Attorney’s Office Office of the Attorney General 1:45 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 2:30 pm: Meeting with constituent Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff Office of the Attorney General 6:30 pm: Attend State of the State Address Utah State Capitol Friday, January 23 10:30 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 11:30 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:00 pm: Meeting with OAG interns Office of the Attorney General 1:00 pm: Meeting with the local members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: Meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration Office of the Attorney General 3:00 pm: Legislative meeting Office of the Attorney General 3:45 pm: BYU Political Affairs Society speed mentoring Utah State Capitol Saturday, January 24 11:00 am: A Fit for All Families – Celebrating the Utah Fits All Scholarship Juan Diego High School

