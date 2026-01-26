Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/19/26-1/23/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, January 19
11:00 am: SafeUT press conference prep meeting
Virtual
Tuesday, January 20
12:00 pm: SafeUT 10-Year Anniversary press conference and reception
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Meeting with Director of External Relations
Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Retail Collective
Edison House
Wednesday, January 21
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:00 am: Staff meeting
Hybrid
12:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:40 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
2:30 pm: Job candidate interview
Utah State Capitol
3:10 pm: Job candidate interview
Utah State Capitol
3:45 pm: Job candidate interview
Utah State Capitol
Thursday, January 22
10:45 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Meeting with District Attorney’s Office
Office of the Attorney General
1:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
2:30 pm: Meeting with constituent
Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
6:30 pm: Attend State of the State Address
Utah State Capitol
Friday, January 23
10:30 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
11:30 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm: Meeting with OAG interns
Office of the Attorney General
1:00 pm: Meeting with the local members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives
Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration
Office of the Attorney General
3:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Office of the Attorney General
3:45 pm: BYU Political Affairs Society speed mentoring
Utah State Capitol
Saturday, January 24
11:00 am: A Fit for All Families – Celebrating the Utah Fits All Scholarship
Juan Diego High School
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.