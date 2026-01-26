Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,439 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/19/26-1/23/26 

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

 

Monday, January 19 

11:00 am: SafeUT press conference prep meeting 

Virtual 

 

Tuesday, January 20 

12:00 pm: SafeUT 10-Year Anniversary press conference and reception 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Meeting with Director of External Relations 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:30 pm: Retail Collective 

Edison House 

 

Wednesday, January 21 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

11:00 am: Staff meeting 

Hybrid 

12:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

12:40 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

2:30 pm: Job candidate interview 

Utah State Capitol 

3:10 pm: Job candidate interview 

Utah State Capitol 

3:45 pm: Job candidate interview 

Utah State Capitol  

 

Thursday, January 22 

10:45 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

11:00 am: Meeting with District Attorney’s Office 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:45 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

2:30 pm: Meeting with constituent  

Office of the Attorney General 

3:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Attorney General 

6:30 pm: Attend State of the State Address 

Utah State Capitol 

 

Friday, January 23 

10:30 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

11:30 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

12:00 pm: Meeting with OAG interns 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:00 pm: Meeting with the local members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Meeting with the Drug Enforcement Administration 

Office of the Attorney General 

3:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

3:45 pm: BYU Political Affairs Society speed mentoring 

Utah State Capitol 

 

Saturday, January 24 

11:00 am: A Fit for All Families – Celebrating the Utah Fits All Scholarship 

Juan Diego High School  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/19/26-1/23/26 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.