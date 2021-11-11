Virtual Series to Help Homeowners with Infrastructure Issues Starts on November 11
Mosaic Genius is launching a virtual series of conversations. The series will present innovative strategies to support homeowners facing infrastructure issues.
— Christal Jackson
Mosaic Genius, a social impact agency, is launching a virtual series of conversations – “Investing In Infrastructure Series (Innovative & Equitable Clean Water Solutions)” - in Chicago, Illinois on November 11 at 9:30am Central Standard Time (CST). The series, funded by the MacArthur Foundation, will present innovative strategies to support homeowners facing infrastructure issues.
“After 22 days without running water, I fixed my mind and heart on this issue,” Christal Jackson, the founder of Mosaic Genius and Head and Heart Philanthropy said. “Everyone deserves access to clean water and homeowners with lead lateral pipes are at a disadvantage because of the costs – clean water is a moral issue.”
Leading experts in the area of clean water infrastructure, homeownership and community building will join Jackson for this series. The series of conversations will consist of three dates:
· November 11, 2021 9:30 AM- 12:00 PM CST- “Investing in Clean Water Infrastructure Town Hall”
Featured Speakers
John O. Hudson III, Nicor Gas, CEO
Justin Keller, Metropolitan Planning Council
Jim Casselberry, 4SBay Partners, CIO
· November 18, 2021 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM CST- “Funding Innovative Solutions for Homeowners”
Featured Speakers
Patrice Green, Surdna, Program Officer
Deborah Whitaker, HIRE360, Director
Anthony Simpkins, NHS Chicago, President & CEO
· November 19, 2021 10:00 AM-12:00 PM CST- “Minority Contractors & Community Engagement”
Featured Speakers
Drew Fitzgerald, 50CTHREE, Co-Founder
Deborah Moore, Director, NHS Chicago
Karla Ballard Williams, Founder, Ying
There is no cost to participate. Click here to register, space is on a first come, first served basis.
About Mosaic Genius and Head and Heart Philanthropy - The largest convener of impact professionals, executives, venture capitalists and founders committed to working at the intersection of social impact and wealth building.
