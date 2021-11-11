Carr, Riggs & Ingram Prepares to Host Free CPE-Eligible Webinar for Government Entities

Session to Discuss Single Audit Guidance for COVID Relief Funding

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRI has announced a free webinar entitled “COVID-19 Funding Best Practices, Accounting Treatment, and Single Audit Implications,” featuring CRI partners Gwen Mansfield-Vogt, CPA, and April Shuping, CPA, CGFO. The two-hour live event will begin at 10:00 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

This CPE-eligible webinar will cover the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Education Stabilization Fund, and the requirements that go along with them. Presenters will not only address the process for how to identify eligible expenses but also their appropriate accounting treatment. Participants can expect the live session to cover single audit requirements and pitfalls, what industry professionals will need to know in order to stay compliant, and latest guidance on the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Eligible attendees may earn up to two hours of CPE credit. To register for the session, please click here.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.