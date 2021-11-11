BOONJI PROJECT BREAKS NFT RECORDS AND BARRIERS
NFT project bridges the gap between physical art and NFTs disrupting the scene
Not only has the physical been merged into the digital, but now the digital is coming back into the physical through redeemable NFTs that can be traded or burned for physical art.”MIAMI, FL, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 11, 2021 (Miami, FL) – Boonji Project, a collection of 11,111 unique digital Non-Fungible Tokens created by world-renowned artist Brendan Murphy, just launched on the Ethereum blockchain. This avatar NFT surpassed $18.5 million in its Dutch Auction and whitelist sale, anointing the project as the largest pfp avatar NFT primary sale in history. Created in partnership with Florida-based digital art pioneers, Jupiter Group, Boonji Project brought Murphy's iconic 'Boonji Spaceman' series to life in the metaverse and marks the first time a 'traditional' artist' has reimagined a lifetime portfolio of physical work digitally.
— Nicole McGraw, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Jupiter Group
Behind the scene of this ground-breaking venture is a treasure trove of innovative technology and dynamic physical art. Shortly after the NFT reveal holders were greeted with 4K high-resolution images while Boonji become one of the high-profile first projects in the NFT space to leverage decentralized cloud storage, through Storj, to store and serve the Boonji NFT data. As part of the public sale and whitelist mint, physical art created by Brendan Murphy was distributed via predetermined and randomized token winners, forging a new 'phygital' art world. All in all, over $5M in artwork has hit the wallets of the self-proclaimed ‘Communji,’ including a $750,000 seven-foot carbon fiber chromed Boonji spacemen statue, over four hundred limited-edition mini spacemen sculptures that auction in art galleries for $18,000, and thirty hand-embellished single edition paintings valued at $10,000 each.
“The Boonji Project has become a part of art history by becoming the first project where an artist took an entire catalogue raisonné of physical art work and turned it into a generative art project.” said Nicole McGraw, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder of Jupiter Group. “Not only has the physical been merged into the digital, but now the digital is coming back into the physical through redeemable NFTs that can be traded or burned for physical art. These innovations will change the way artists bridge the digital and physical NFT space.”
Celebrity holders to come forward as Boonji NFT holders include singer Trey Songz, actor John Stamos, and professional basketball player Andre Iguodala. The NFTs not only serve as artwork but also become a passport that allows access to member-only events, merchandise, and physical/digital artwork. Each Boonji Spaceman Avatar is unique and programmatically generated from a multitude of possible traits, including the Boonji Spaceman Bust, unique formulas, backgrounds, visors and more. All Boonji Spaceman Avatars feature elements from a lifetime of Brendan’s artwork. They include details from his original paintings, sculptures and monumental Boonji Spaceman sculptures that stand all over the world. Each Avatar is truly one of a kind.
"I am humbled to be part of this wild and unexpected ride into the metaverse," said artist Brendan Murphy. "One of the most exciting parts of this journey has been the incredible support for the Boonji Project and seeing the Boonji community grow. The creative energy has been incredibly inspiring and rewarding."
The collection can be seen here on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/boonjiproject
For more information visit boonjiproject.com. EPK with release and images: HERE
ABOUT BRENDAN MURPHY:
Brendan Murphy is a widely known contemporary artist whose work is represented in over 600 private collections. His works' universal appeal pushes the walls of creativity beyond the confines of the canvas exploring sculptural works, conceptual pieces, a wide range of rare materials, and producing his art with non-traditional methods. Brendan currently works from his studio in Miami, FL and has gallery representation in the USA, Canada, Germany, Colombia, England, and Monaco. For more information, visit the artist's website, BrendanMurphy.com or follow along on Instagram @brendanmurphyart,
ABOUT JUPITER GROUP:
Jupiter Group is the leader in art and tech integration, creating, distributing and monetizing NFTs (non-fungible tokens) which represent digital and real-world assets including artwork, collectibles, and sports memorabilia. Our mission is to unlock new revenue streams for artists, athletes, celebrities, institutions and brands, in perpetuity. For more information visit JupiterGroup.io or follow Jupiter Group on Twitter at @jupitergroupnft.
Cristyle Egitto
Jupiter Group
+1 561-635-9497
cristyle.wood@gmail.com
Boonji Project