Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,016 in the last 365 days.

Jerome Alexander® Introduces Its “Holy Grail” Product, TLC – Tight Lift & Cover.

TLC Tight, Lift & Cover

Before & After TLC Photo

Miracle Product TLC joins the Jerome Alexander Lineup and MagicMinerals® Airbrush Foundation expands to 12 shades alongside software upgrade, MagicMatch™.

The number one question I would get over and over from women all over the world was how to cover dark circles and puffy under-eye areas. I saw the problem and we found the solution with TLC!”
— Jerome Alexander, Founder, Educator, Celebrity Makeup Artist
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA (June 3, 2021) – Jerome Alexander Cosmetics is proud to introduce a new “holy grail” product that promises to equal or surpass its popular Airbrush Foundation, “TLC” Tight Lift & Cover, a 3-in-1 formula that instantly conceals dark circles, reduces under eye bags, and dramatically minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There has never been a product to date that does all three actions all in one swift application and has the staying power to last until washed off. The built-in concealing color, available in Light, Medium, Medium Dark, and Dark, blends seamlessly while caffeine, fruit extracts, Hyaluronic Acid and Senegal Gum all work to tighten and lift the undereye issues that most women combat on a daily basis. The results are instant and incredible! Check out the before & after’s HERE.

“The number one question I would get over and over from women all over the world was how to cover dark circles and puffy under-eye areas. I saw the problem that needed to be solved and we found the solution with TLC!” – Jerome Alexander, Founder, Educator, Celebrity Makeup Artist

The Jerome Alexander® best-selling MagicMinerals® AirBrush Foundation also saw a makeover with four new shades introduced including Bright Light, Warm Beige, Bright Medium, and Cognac. Customers can now preview these shades along with Jerome Alexander products like 24 & More Liquid Lipstick on model images or by uploading their own using the MagicMatch™ Virtual Try-On Tool on JeromeAlexander.com.

For over 50 years, Jerome Alexander Cosmetics has been helping women feel more confident in becoming their own makeup artists at home with innovative, easy-to-apply cosmetics and brushes. After developing Jerome Alexander Skincare Makeup®, a proprietary blend of skincare active ingredients found in best-selling products such as MagicMinerals® AirBrush Foundation and CoverAge® Concealer, Jerome Alexander has released skincare and cosmetics products designed to give customer’s luxury level products at an affordable price point.

About Jerome Alexander: Celebrity makeup artist. Cosmetics industry innovator. TV personality. Beauty educator. For 50 years, Jerome Alexander has brought out the beauty in women by teaching them to be their own makeup artists. He has introduced professional beauty products into the homes of women across America and around the globe. His revolutionary MagicMinerals® AirBrush products are redefining beauty by providing women with high quality “skincare makeup” for healthy, glowing, flawless skin at affordable prices. To learn more about the history of Jerome Alexander Cosmetics, check out the new documentary short film called “THE MAN BEHIND THE MAKEUP™.”

###

Kristen Noffsinger
Kristen Rose Agency
+1 954-464-7388
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

TLC, Tight Lift & Cover Sizzle Reel

You just read:

Jerome Alexander® Introduces Its “Holy Grail” Product, TLC – Tight Lift & Cover.

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.