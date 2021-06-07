Jerome Alexander® Introduces Its “Holy Grail” Product, TLC – Tight Lift & Cover.
Miracle Product TLC joins the Jerome Alexander Lineup and MagicMinerals® Airbrush Foundation expands to 12 shades alongside software upgrade, MagicMatch™.
The number one question I would get over and over from women all over the world was how to cover dark circles and puffy under-eye areas. I saw the problem and we found the solution with TLC!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA (June 3, 2021) – Jerome Alexander Cosmetics is proud to introduce a new “holy grail” product that promises to equal or surpass its popular Airbrush Foundation, “TLC” Tight Lift & Cover, a 3-in-1 formula that instantly conceals dark circles, reduces under eye bags, and dramatically minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There has never been a product to date that does all three actions all in one swift application and has the staying power to last until washed off. The built-in concealing color, available in Light, Medium, Medium Dark, and Dark, blends seamlessly while caffeine, fruit extracts, Hyaluronic Acid and Senegal Gum all work to tighten and lift the undereye issues that most women combat on a daily basis. The results are instant and incredible! Check out the before & after’s HERE.
“The number one question I would get over and over from women all over the world was how to cover dark circles and puffy under-eye areas. I saw the problem that needed to be solved and we found the solution with TLC!” – Jerome Alexander, Founder, Educator, Celebrity Makeup Artist
The Jerome Alexander® best-selling MagicMinerals® AirBrush Foundation also saw a makeover with four new shades introduced including Bright Light, Warm Beige, Bright Medium, and Cognac. Customers can now preview these shades along with Jerome Alexander products like 24 & More Liquid Lipstick on model images or by uploading their own using the MagicMatch™ Virtual Try-On Tool on JeromeAlexander.com.
For over 50 years, Jerome Alexander Cosmetics has been helping women feel more confident in becoming their own makeup artists at home with innovative, easy-to-apply cosmetics and brushes. After developing Jerome Alexander Skincare Makeup®, a proprietary blend of skincare active ingredients found in best-selling products such as MagicMinerals® AirBrush Foundation and CoverAge® Concealer, Jerome Alexander has released skincare and cosmetics products designed to give customer’s luxury level products at an affordable price point.
About Jerome Alexander: Celebrity makeup artist. Cosmetics industry innovator. TV personality. Beauty educator. For 50 years, Jerome Alexander has brought out the beauty in women by teaching them to be their own makeup artists. He has introduced professional beauty products into the homes of women across America and around the globe. His revolutionary MagicMinerals® AirBrush products are redefining beauty by providing women with high quality “skincare makeup” for healthy, glowing, flawless skin at affordable prices. To learn more about the history of Jerome Alexander Cosmetics, check out the new documentary short film called “THE MAN BEHIND THE MAKEUP™.”
