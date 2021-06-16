Video Globetrotter, Lifetime’s Only Travel Adventure Series Hosted by Travel Expert, Scott Eddy, Returns to Lifetime TV
Produced by BrandStar, Video Globetrotter’s second episode will feature Host Scott Eddy joined by his favorite video creator, DNC Media, led by owner Chris Bal.
I am beyond excited to be filming these episodes with Chris Bal and DNC Media, just in time for the travel industry to have the biggest comeback in history!”DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans collectively plan their next big trip(s), Video Globetrotter, hosted by travel expert and media personality, Scott Eddy (@mrscotteddy), aspires to provide inspiration and fresh perspective to unique and diversified destinations. In these upcoming episodes, Scott will take the VGT audience on a fun-filled ride through Palm Springs, CA and New York’s Finger Lake Region.
— - Scott Eddy, Travel Expert and Host of Video Globetrotter.
With over 1.5 million followers combined through multiple social media platforms, Scott Eddy was rarely in the same time zone for more than a few days for the past decade. Throughout the first months of the COVID 19 pandemic, Scott chose to engage with his audience by partnering with many tastemakers in the industry, hosting virtual panels, doing multiple social LIVE broadcasts and creating content that was more relevant than ever. In the months that followed, Mr. Eddy still traveled when almost no one else was to highlight how destinations were staying safe, taking precautions and holding their guest’s experiences as paramount to all else even with the new protocols.
This upcoming episode of Video Globetrotter will welcome Scott Eddy’s #1 preferred content creator and the man behind the lens for many of his most-watched and engaging videos, Chris Bal of DNC Media. Having just finished an epic trip in Kenya together, the team will be bringing their unparalleled vision and expertise to Lifetime’s only Travel show produced by BrandStar.
Catch the finished shows on local listings for Lifetime Television and all current and future aired episodes can be viewed on VideoGlobetrotter.com. Follow host Scott Eddy on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @mrscotteddy and at his website MrScottEddy.com
About Video Globetrotter: Video Globetrotter, a BrandStar Original, is a half-hour television series that travels all over the world. The show spans the genre of desirable destinations, great culture and cuisine to fantastic shopping excursions. Our show is geared toward women between 28 to 54 years old and hosted by Scott Eddy, a highly recognized travel media personality. Through each episode, Scott will take us on whirlwind adventures. From exploring American History in Williamsburg Virginia, appreciating the Sights and Sounds of the Caribbean Islands, to the Majestic Wildlife Experience of a Luxury Kenyan Safari. Our mission is to educate, elevate and to encourage travel by sharing stunning journeys and wonderful discoveries that make memories of a lifetime.
