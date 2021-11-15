Industry-Leading Arbala Systems Becomes Accelerynt as Portfolio Expands
Business name change reflects the continued growth and impact we are having for our customersPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbala Systems, an industry leader in secure services for business performance, is proud to announce their new name: Accelerynt. This change reflects their experience and passion for securely accelerating business performance for its customers. As a long-standing leader in IT security, Accelerynt encompasses the expansion of its product portfolio and reflects the outcomes delivered to customers every day.
The name Accelerynt signals a future-focused momentum by reinforcing the company’s reputation as a Microsoft Gold Partner with expertise in all areas of the Microsoft platform: Dynamics 365, Office, and Azure. Chief Security Officer and Founding Partner, Mike Reyes, said “Helping grow the company into its current state been a tremendously gratifying experience. With our new service offerings, we can support any security challenge across the Microsoft stack and beyond.”
"The new name reflects the vision of our leadership and our new service offerings, making us a full-service Microsoft Gold Partner led by a team of experienced CISOs, CTOs, CIOs, CPAs, and Dynamics 365 Experts," said Shannon Mullins, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner.
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft solutions – securely, successfully, and efficiently.
