Polaris Aero Launches Array of Upgrades to FlightRisk® Aviation Safety Software
The new FlightRisk® risk assessment view offers simple, on-screen navigation. FlightRisk analyzes multiple factors and sorts the relevant information into a user-friendly format.
Polaris Aero upgrades FlightRisk, which identifies potential aviation hazards and risk mitigation procedures. The revision improves upon the user experience.
We’re helping transform ‘information’ into ‘knowledge’ ... a prerequisite for better, more effective decision-making on every flight. It’s already helping crews to never forget safety lessons learned.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero (polarisaero.com), a leading aviation safety software company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has announced the recent launch of a new, upgraded version of its flagship aviation safety software product, FlightRisk®. FlightRisk is an advanced risk assessment system that automatically identifies potential aviation hazards and risk mitigation procedures. It aids dispatchers, pilots, and other crew from the moment the flight is scheduled all the way up to preflight checks, as well as helping them follow consistent mitigation advisories.
— Chris Connor, Co-founder and CEO of Polaris Aero
“This new and enhanced FlightRisk release incorporates all of the state-of-the-art, safety-related innovation of the original one, and adds to it significantly,” noted Chris Connor, Co-founder and CEO of Polaris Aero. “Traditional flight risk assessment systems (FRATs) are manually cumbersome and rely on pilots’ perceptions of risk,” he added. “A lack of relevant experience can result in a misperception of that risk. FlightRisk helps eliminate that potential for misperception and is fully automated.”
The new version of FlightRisk features an array of upgrades, including:
• Simpler, more user-friendly onscreen navigation. Works throughout the flight assessment process.
• New drill-down options in Insights. Enables easier understanding of hazards crews are experiencing.
• Risk-rating filters. Sort and grouping features enable users to find the risk ratings that are most relevant to the flight.
• Hypothetical assessment option. Enables pilots, dispatchers, and crew to run a hypothetical risk assessment that won’t affect FlightRisk Insights.
• New Scenario Planner options. Helps users analyze “what if” flying scenarios and test custom rules.
FlightRisk users have automatically been transitioned to the new application, with no loss of previous data. To aid in users’ transition to the new release, Polaris Aero is planning to offer webinars and train-the-trainer sessions.
Connor described in detail how the new FlightRisk software improves on the original, highly regarded product, working even more effectively to improve preflight safety checks. “Simply giving crews access to more information isn’t enough,” he noted. “It can be overwhelming for crew to recall all of the applicable rules, procedures, regulations, handbooks, and other materials relating to their flight and its safety.” Connor said that FlightRisk solves the problem of information overload by analyzing a variety of factors—pilot-, environment-, aircraft- and airfield-related—to search out and identify the information that is most relevant to a particular flight.
“By adding context to the information they receive, we make it more meaningful and relatable to a particular flight,” Connor added. “Essentially, we’re helping transform ‘information’ into ‘knowledge,’ and that’s a prerequisite for better, more effective decision-making on every flight. We’re very excited about how much it’s already proving to be a critical addition to preflight safety protocols and helping crews to never forget safety lessons learned, he said.”
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an incident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
