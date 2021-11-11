Submit Release
Governor Ducey Veterans Day Message

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following video in honor of Veterans Day:

VIDEO MESSAGE

“In Arizona, we are grateful to be home to so many Veterans. Their service to our country continues in their service to our state and in our communities every day. 

“As small business owners, Veterans help build the backbone of our economy. As first responders, they protect their fellow Arizonans. As teachers, they educate our kids. And as Veterans, they are a source of inspiration to all of us.

“Arizona is dedicated to fighting for our Veterans as they have long fought for us... To all our Veterans in Arizona and around the country — thank you. You are one of the many reasons why this is the greatest country on Earth.

“God bless our troops, God bless our Veterans, and God bless the United States of America.”

View the Governor's proclamation HERE

###

