Rose Health And MyAdvisor Partner Together With The Yellow Ribbon Fund To Offer Free Premium Mental Health Services
The powerful collaboration will provide access to mental health resources and certified care coordinators through a powerful integrated mobile app platform.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Health, a digital mental health company, and MyAdvisor, a specialized holistic wellness division of technology company Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire), partner together to provide veterans with free, premium mental health resources and access to certified care coordinators through the Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF).
The Yellow Ribbon Fund, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a veterans service organization serving wounded, ill, and injured post 9/11 service members and caregivers from every branch of the U.S military.
This powerful collaboration will provide 100 veterans, their families, and caregivers with access to mental health resources and certified care coordinators through its integrated mobile app platform. Using a deep tech and evidence-based approach, the technology empowers members to build mental health resiliency by submitting daily mood check-ins and journaling to produce individualized self-care content tailored to their specific needs. In addition to a suite of curated content, members will also receive seamless access to care concierge services. This access provides care coordination support to remove mental health care hurdles and connect individuals directly with the right level of care at the right time.
"We at Yellow Ribbon Fund are grateful for this opportunity to offer mental health resources and access to care coordination to our veterans, their families, and caregivers. Thanks to those at MyAdvisor and Rose Health, we can all work together to help those families who may be struggling due to physical and mental hardships," says Gina Harrow, Executive Director, Yellow Ribbon Fund, Inc.
"MyAdvisor began with our pioneer program VetAdvisor, focusing on how to best serve our military members, military families, and caregivers. Being able to continue to give back to those that serve others through this collaboration with Rose Health and Yellow Ribbon Fund is a true hallmark of our mission," says Jennifer Christman, President, MyAdvisor/VetAdvisor.
"Together with MyAdvisor and the Yellow Ribbon Fund, Rose Health is honored to offer free access to our comprehensive mental health platform to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Our resources along with timely care coordination can provide the tools to help service members, their families, and their caregivers deal with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression while improving their overall wellbeing," says, Kavi Misri, CEO and Founder, Rose Health.
About MyAdvisor, A Division of Three Wire Systems, LLC
Founded in 2006, Three Wire first began serving military personnel and veterans in 2007 when the veteran-owned business began VetAdvisor, a program that provides comprehensive wellness solutions that protect, support, and advocate for our nation's heroes. In 2019, it expanded its offerings to private sector employees to provide wellness, career development, financial literacy, and navigational advocacy support with the MyAdvisor program. Additionally, as an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) Certified crisis center, and the 2021 AAS Crisis Center of the Year Award Recipient, care coordinators are trained to identify crisis situations and take the appropriate steps to assess and triage services for individuals. Please visit www.threewiresys.com/myadvisor to learn more about MyAdvisor.
About Rose Health
Rose Health is a data-driven, collaborative, integrated mental health platform that is changing the way mental health care is accessed. Rose Health seamlessly helps providers, employers, and members improve outcomes by optimizing deep tech for early detection of anxiety and depression, allowing for remote patient monitoring in-between visits, and providing a suite of curated content for building mental resilience. Rose Health leverages our Care Concierge platform to get our members immediate access to a licensed clinical social, ultimately solving the mental health access to care problem that has plagued the industry for decades. For more information, please visit https://rosehealth.com/.
