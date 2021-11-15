Online property management software Tenantcube launches Freemium after adding over 800+ units
Cloud-based property management platform Tenantcube has launched a Freemium plan for landlords/property managers interested in improving the renting experience.
Right from the start, our goal was to make enterprise-level software affordable and accessible to small property owners and managers.”ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property management platform Tenantcube has launched a free version of their software to help small landlords manage their properties digitally. Thanks to the increased transition of property owners and managers from legacy systems to a cloud-based platform, Tenantcube has added over 800 units within 3 months of releasing their software.
— Andrews Moses, CEO
The free version allows users to add up to 3 units, and includes the popular Expense Tracking feature that’s garnered a lot of traction among landlords managing their own finances. Users can add transactions complete with all details, and also attach a picture of the receipt to the relevant entry. The filter option lets users trace whatever transaction they’re looking for, saving a tremendous amount of time and making manual filing systems obsolete. The free version also includes public listing and marketing of units, e-lease generation, automatic rent collection and basic tenant screening.
Andrews Moses, CEO and Co-founder of Tenantcube says, “Right from the start, our goal was to make enterprise-level software affordable and accessible to small property owners and managers. When I was a new landlord, I needed to subscribe to a minimum of 4 products to manage my property. Ultimately I ended up paying more and spending more time trying to get these products to talk to each other. Tenantcube solves this by bringing all tools under one seamless roof, and can cater to any small landlord with under 100 units. It is also highly scalable, as evidenced by the growing number of customers we have with over 200 units!”
Tenantcube’s free version aims to get struggling landlords on the right track to managing their properties, by offering the following features:
Public listings shareable on social media and renting websites
Digital lease generation and e-signature
Free automatic rent collection
Expense tracking
Basic tenant screening
Marissa Zuliani, who owns a property management company managing over 400 tenants and one of Tenantcube’s earliest adopters says, “Everything from applying to declining or accepting an applicant is done online. It doesn’t get much easier than that. What used to take hours of manual work now gets done in 20 minutes. It has been an outstanding purchase and one I would not hesitate to recommend to any organization who finds time at a premium and needs to minimize the time it takes to process an application.”
To know more about Tenantcube’s next-generation software for landlords, please contact their sales team to schedule a demo.
About Tenantcube
Tenantcube was founded by an Ontario-based landlord who wanted to completely revolutionize the renting experience for owners, property managers, realtors and tenants. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products when compared to traditional methods of property management. Visit www.tenantcube.com to sign up for a free 30 day trial.
