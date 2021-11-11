Advertising Scholarship Recognizes Student Committed to Social Change

Jordan Landsman, Recipient of the 2021 McDermott Social Impact Scholarship

University of Maryland’s Jordan Landsman awarded 2021 McDermott Social Impact Scholarship

I want my words to be powerful and make an impact on this world.” — Jordan Landsman

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB) announced the winners of multiple scholarships this week, including the Matt & Wendy McDermott Social Impact Scholarship. Started in 2017 by Matt McDermott, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer at consumer experience agency Harvey, the scholarship recognizes a student whose work — inside and outside the classroom — supports positive change in society.

Jordan Landsman, a senior studying communication, public relations at the University of Maryland College Park, was awarded the $2,000 scholarship for her work to combat homelessness in Baltimore, support small businesses, and educate the public on opioid abuse in Washington, D.C.

“Advertising stands at the crossroads of culture, and that gives it tremendous power to move people,” said McDermott. “I’m excited to support a new class of talent that will make a positive dent in the world — and put me out of a job one day.”

Landsman is currently an Account Services Intern at Creative Design Group in Burbank, CA and expects to graduate in May of 2022. “I became interested in communication and public relations because I appreciate the power behind words,” said Landsman. “I want my words to be powerful and make an impact on this world.”

Other scholarships awarded by the AAFB this year include the Professionals of Tomorrow Scholarship and the AAFB Diversity Scholarship.

About the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB):

AAF Baltimore connects, enriches, and advocates for thousands of communications professionals in advertising, marketing, business, tech, education, and law. The organization traces its roots back to 1918, originally established as the women’s auxiliary to the men’s Advertising Club and eventually absorbed the men’s club in the 1970s to for the Advertising Association of Baltimore. In 2009, the AAFB membership voted to change the club’s name to the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore, cementing its connection to the American Advertising Federation. However, its mission to serve the professional community and to promote excellence in regional and national advertising continues.

About Harvey:

HARVEY is a woman-founded, WBENC-certified consumer experience agency in Baltimore. Since 1986, they’ve helped national and global brands deliver powerful moments and nurture enduring relationships through every stage of consumers’ journeys. Clients include CoverGirl, Sally Hansen, Rimmel, Flying Dog Brewery, Loyola University, and Glory Days Grill.