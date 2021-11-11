MV Crash / Rutland Barracks
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 2235 Hours
STREET: Killington Access Road
TOWN: Killington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unidentified
AGE: N/A
SEAT BELT Y/N: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported abandoned vehicle that had driven off the roadway on the Killington Access Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined the operator of the vehicle was traveling west on Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont. Vehicle #1 crossed over the double yellow dividing lines, left the traveled portion of the roadway onto the southern shoulder. Vehicle #1 came into contact with a swath of trees on the southern shoulder, resulting in totaling contact damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield of the vehicle. Airbags did deploy on vehicle #1. The unidentified operator was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Anyone with additional information related to this motor vehicle crash is to contact Trooper Ray Domingus
LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
VCVC: N/A
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
