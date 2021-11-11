MV Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 2235 Hours

STREET: Killington Access Road

TOWN: Killington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unidentified

AGE: N/A

SEAT BELT Y/N: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported abandoned vehicle that had driven off the roadway on the Killington Access Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined the operator of the vehicle was traveling west on Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, Vermont. Vehicle #1 crossed over the double yellow dividing lines, left the traveled portion of the roadway onto the southern shoulder. Vehicle #1 came into contact with a swath of trees on the southern shoulder, resulting in totaling contact damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield of the vehicle. Airbags did deploy on vehicle #1. The unidentified operator was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with additional information related to this motor vehicle crash is to contact Trooper Ray Domingus

