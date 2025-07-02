Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2003648

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Poole                       

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/02/25 @ 0512 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cannon Drive, Rochester

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm

 

ACCUSED: Mitchell Leclair                                          

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/02/25 at approximately 0512 hours, there was a delayed report of gunshots being fired into a residence on Cannon Dr. in the Town of Rochester. Upon further investigation, it was determined Mitchell Leclair (53) was shooting a firearm at his residence with another individual inside. No one was injured. It was also discovered Leclair is prohibited from possessing firearms. Leclair was released with a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division on June 3rd, 2025 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police 
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

