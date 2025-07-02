Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment, Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003648
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Poole
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/02/25 @ 0512 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cannon Drive, Rochester
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Persons Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm
ACCUSED: Mitchell Leclair
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/02/25 at approximately 0512 hours, there was a delayed report of gunshots being fired into a residence on Cannon Dr. in the Town of Rochester. Upon further investigation, it was determined Mitchell Leclair (53) was shooting a firearm at his residence with another individual inside. No one was injured. It was also discovered Leclair is prohibited from possessing firearms. Leclair was released with a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court Criminal Division on June 3rd, 2025 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
