MV Crash / Rutland Barracks

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 1933 Hours

STREET: Cold River Road

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Shrewsbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Young

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had left the traveled portion of the roadway on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Young) was operating vehicle #1. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Cold River Road. Operator #1 (Young) was intending to turn left onto North Shrewsbury Road. Operator #1 (Young) lost control of his vehicle and left the traveled portion of the roadway on southern shoulder of Cold River Road.

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

VCVC: Operator #1 (Young) was issued a VCVC for 23 VSA 1038 Driving on roadways laned for traffic

