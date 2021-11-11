MV Crash / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 1933 Hours
STREET: Cold River Road
TOWN: Clarendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Shrewsbury Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Donald Young
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had left the traveled portion of the roadway on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Young) was operating vehicle #1. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Cold River Road. Operator #1 (Young) was intending to turn left onto North Shrewsbury Road. Operator #1 (Young) lost control of his vehicle and left the traveled portion of the roadway on southern shoulder of Cold River Road.
LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
VCVC: Operator #1 (Young) was issued a VCVC for 23 VSA 1038 Driving on roadways laned for traffic
