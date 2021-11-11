Submit Release
MV Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21B404606                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 1933 Hours

STREET: Cold River Road

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Shrewsbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Donald Young

AGE: 56  

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarendon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle that had left the traveled portion of the roadway on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont.  

 

Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Young) was operating vehicle #1. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Cold River Road. Operator #1 (Young) was intending to turn left onto North Shrewsbury Road. Operator #1 (Young) lost control of his vehicle and left the traveled portion of the roadway on southern shoulder of Cold River Road.  

 

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A 

VCVC: Operator #1 (Young) was issued a VCVC for 23 VSA 1038 Driving on roadways laned for traffic

 

Trooper Ray Domingus

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

Office: 802-773-9101

Cell: 802-585-5263

Fax: 802-775-6968

