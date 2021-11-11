In Honor of Veterans Day, Hhemp.co Continues its Mission to Support Veterans Through Generous Donations

Hhemp.co's Veteran Branded Tincture Line Dr. Bao Le with Life Griffith, 19 Year Army Veteran

As an organization, we show our gratitude to those who served and are currently serving by joining with other veteran supporting organizations.” — Dr. Bao Le

HAYWARD, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, America’s premiere CBG+CBD brand, continues to deliver on its mission to support veterans by delivering over 500 free sample bags of hhemp.co’s products to be distributed to veterans organizations across the US in celebration of Veterans Day.

“As an organization, we show our gratitude to those who served and are currently serving by joining with other veteran supporting organizations,” says Dr. Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co, “and it is our honor to give back to our nation’s veterans with these donations.”

In July 2021, Hhemp.co launched its CBG+CBD tincture line, of which all profits have been donated to benefit veteran organizations. Since July, Hhemp.co has forged strong relationships with 5 veteran-centered organizations, and Hhemp.co CEO Dr. Bao Le vows to continue on this mission to help veterans and extend his reach to even more deserving groups.

One group who has been on the receiving end of Hhemp.co’s generosity, Veterans Cannabis Coalition (VCC), founded by Eric Goepel, received donation bags for an event a few months back, and was grateful to receive another 100 bags this week in honor of Veterans Day. VCC is an independent and self-funded advocacy group working to end federal cannabis prohibition, drive cannabis research, and answer the demand for cannabis access, affordability, and education in the veteran community.

“A major element in our work has been organizing compassionate cannabis donations in California under the Dennis Peron and Brownie Mary Act (commonly referred to by its bill number SB-34), alongside presentation on research and patient and consumer considerations,” said Eric, “While the state licensed industry focuses on THC products, which are a foundational piece of cannabis medicine, we know the need extends beyond that. Cannabis is a powerful toolbox, but many of its benefits can only be realized by working to understand how cannabinoids like CBD and THC interact with each unique individual.”

Studies have shown that the use of cannabinoid therapies has had a positive impact on various ailments that plague the veteran community, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and many other issues. Particularly, the added benefits of CBG have also been shown to help with inflammation, pain and nausea.

“As we approach Veterans Day, we cannot ignore the 120,000 veterans dead by suicide since 2001, the untold numbers lost to fatal overdose, and the continuing struggles of millions of living veterans to manage their often complex and severe conditions. While cannabis and the many compounds found within the plant are not a silver bullet, it is cruel and inhumane to deny the lived experience and mounting research supporting its use for a spectrum of health issues,” said Eric, “Veterans are not the only group in our country who can benefit from cannabis, but there is not a documented symptom or condition that a veteran has not suffered. The fact that cannabis, even in its crudest forms, has reportedly helped so many failed by traditional therapies speaks to a bright future of both cannabis and cannabinoid medicine.”

Hhemp.co and CEO Dr. Bao Le have been fortunate to have met such impactful organizations such as Veterans Cannabis Coalition who are doing their part to spread awareness, education and support to improve the lives of well-deserving veterans across the country. Hhemp.co is dedicated to continuing this charitable work and are seeking other worthy organizations to provide help in any way possible. Please email info@hhemp.co if you’d like to suggest a veteran organization that could benefit from Hhemp.co’s ongoing mission.

On behalf of the entire Hhemp.co team on this Veterans Day, we salute and thank all veterans for your service, and it is our pleasure to continue to serve you.

###

About HHemp.co:

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California-based company offering a wide array of CBG+CBD wellness products. Hhemp.co was born out of the passion to offer our customers with innovative wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body, and soul. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products that create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.