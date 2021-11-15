Dr. Shahram Arzegar, DDS listed as “Top Dentist” for Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry
Shahram Arzegar, DDS
Austin, Texas Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists” Directory for 2021
Dr. Shahram Arzegar Selected as "Best" for Cosmetic, Family, Implant & Sedation Dentistry”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shahram Arzegar has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists” registry for 2021. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.
Dr. Arzegar practices Cosmetic, Implant, Sedation & Family Dentistry at “Lifetime Smiles Cosmetic Dentistry”, 2100 West William Cannon Drive in Austin, Texas.
Dr. Arzegar treats patients throughout the South Austin area; including Woodgreen Acres, Garrison Park, Matthews Park, Timber Village, Carrell Oaks, Whispering Oaks, Cherry Creek, and surrounding communities.
Services include Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Root Canals, Oral Surgery, Tooth Extractions, and Dental Emergencies. He also provides Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Partial Dentures, and Children’s Dentistry.
Dr. Arzegar also offers Sedation Dentistry, Invisalign, treatment for Snoring and Sleep Apnea, Invisalign, Surgical & Non-Surgical Periodontal (Gum) procedures, treatment for TMJ (Jaw Joint) disorders, and Preventative Dentistry. He is highly trained in Aesthetic Dentistry, including Smile Make-Overs; and is skilled in Implant Dentistry, including All on 4 implants.
Dr. Arzegar earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2008. During his 13 years in practice, he has been active in advanced continuing education and attended multiple national and international seminars, including the prestigious Kois Center in Seattle.
Dr. Arzegar is well-known for his friendly, kind manner, and his dedication to comprehensive and compassionate care. He has over 200 glowing reviews online from highly-satisfied patients. He has participated in numerous community outreach programs to help the underserved. He is also a longtime supporter of organizations including St. Jude’s and Seton Hospital Children’s Cancer Foundations.
He is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, accepts multiple insurance plans, and provides payment plans through CareCredit and an In-House Dental Plan. He speaks English, Spanish and Farsi.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com/ or contact Dr. Shahram Arzegar directly at 512-284-8954 or www.Atxdentistry.com
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
