MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

November 1, 2021 to Monday November 8, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 1, 2021, through Monday, November 8, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 1, 2021

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Chauncey Day’mon Crawford, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-159-392

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-159-426

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-159-973

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, a Kahr Arms CM-40 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Rakeem Sanders, of Southeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Victor Rajendra Dunlap, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 14-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Parole Violation, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-352

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Ronell Nails, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-375

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-384

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Lawrence David Scarborough, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-160-652

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a FN FNS-40 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Bartwone Copeland, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Adrian Wade, of Southwest, D.C., 26-year-old Francis Emmanuel White, of Southwest, D.C., 40-year-old India Tabu Fuller, of Southwest, D.C., and 29-year-old Leroy George Frye, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Prisoner Escape, Possession with Intent to distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Maintaining a Crack House, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-745

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jeremy Terrell Newman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-785

A Savage Arms Stevens S2A 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 600 block of Otis Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-160-787

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 51st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Darin Edward Covington, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Fugitive from Justice, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-160-877

Three 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Daquan Carter, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Michael Jamal Gaskins, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CNN: 21-160-879

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-160-910

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tayion Hamiel-Ward, of Ellicott City, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-935

A Sig Sauer P-365 XL 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Malik Countee Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-939

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Gregory Joel-Adrian Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Sean Dominic Lucas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Identification Serial Number of a Firearm, Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-160-951

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 19th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marquise Blackwell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Reckless Driving, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-979

A Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Warren Irving Glasco, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-985

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Michael Alfonzo Carter, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-160-986

Thursday, November 4, 2021

A Charter Arms 38 Special .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-161-377

A Zastava ZPAP92 .192 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-161-454