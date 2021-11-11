New MuPDF App Kits deliver fast, easy, and affordable PDF functionality to Android and iOS developers
These easy-to-implement SDKs were explicitly designed for Android and iOS mobile application developers
Integrating PDF features and functionality that offer ease of use, clear navigation, interactivity, and fast rendering times will set you apart from your competition.”NOVATO, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artifex Software, Inc., a leading provider of PDF technology solutions, is pleased to announce we have expanded the MuPDF family of products with the development of MuPDF App Kits. These easy-to-implement SDKs were explicitly designed for Android and iOS mobile application developers. Artifex technologies provide essential tools to major print manufacturers, SaaS and Cloud developers, PDF tools/creation companies, and software developers.
— Miles Jones, President Artifex Software, Inc.
With more than 218 billion app downloads in 2020, it’s safe to say that mobile apps are here to stay. And now, the new MuPDF Android and iOS App Kits make it easier and more affordable than ever to integrate PDF functionality into your mobile app projects. With only a few lines of code, application developers can enable powerful PDF features, including view, annotate, sign, fill, redact, and more.
Built from our highly regarded MuPDF API, the App Kits offer the power of our proven technology in easy-to-integrate SDKs, allowing you to get your product to market faster. In addition, MuPDFs high-performance technology is fast and precise, and its small footprint will not bloat your application.
“Creating a positive and seamless user experience is essential for both attracting and retaining end-users,” said Miles Jones, President of Artifex Software. “Integrating PDF features and functionality that offer ease of use, clear navigation, interactivity, and fast rendering times will set you apart from your competition. Our MuPDF App Kits provide just the tools you need to exceed your end-users expectations.”
MuPDF App Kits support many PDF features, including:
-Annotations: The customizable annotations include drawing, comments, highlighting, and more.
-PDF Form Filling: MuPDF App Kits support form fields such as text fields, checkboxes, combo, and list boxes.
-Digital Signatures: MuPDF App Kits support digital signatures and e-signatures, allowing your users to verify and digitally sign PDF documents securely.
-PDF Redactions: Securely and permanently remove sensitive, confidential, or privileged information from PDF documents. Quickly redact text, images, and links.
-Hyperlinks: Enable fast and easy navigation through your publications and more with internal and external link support.
-Default or Custom UI options: The default UI includes a user interface for typical document features and actions. The Custom UI alternative allows complete control over the look and functionality of your applications.
With multi-format support, integrated security features, and detailed documentation, the MuPDF App Kits at just $749 per app per platform will help you get your app to market quickly and affordably.
For more information: https://artifex.com/products/mupdf/appkit/
or contact:
Lisa Fenn, Director of Marketing
Lisa.fenn@artifex.com
415.492.9861
About MuPDF
MuPDF is a highly versatile, customizable PDF and XPS interpreter solution that can be used across a wide range of applications as a PDF renderer, viewer, or toolkit. The tiny footprint and lightning-fast performance makes MuPDF a perfect fit for mobile browser, eBook, and embedded applications where small size is key. MuPDF is offered under a dual licensing model, Open Source AGPL, and a commercial license through Artifex, the exclusive commercial licensing agent for MuPDF.
About Artifex Software, Inc.
Artifex is a trusted developer, partner, and provider of core technologies that drive print, file conversion, document management, and PDF technology solutions. We provide essential software tools to major printer manufacturers, SaaS and Cloud developers, PDF tools/creation companies, and mobile application developers. For over 28 years, Artifex has provided premier software products to top-level global customers. Artifex's major product offerings include Ghostscript (PDL Interpreter that is an industry leader in PDF, PostScript, PCL, and XPS rendering and conversion), MuPDF (lightweight PDF and XPS interpreter), and SmartOffice (mobile document productivity suite for viewing, editing, creating and printing MS Office documents and PDF files). Artifex is headquartered in Novato, CA, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.artifex.com.
