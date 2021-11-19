Adit’s New Internal Chat Module Gives Dental Teams A Home For All Their Chatter

Adit's Internal Chat

Dentists can now collaborate with their teams in one HIPAA-compliant chat room

Internal Chat has all the bells and whistles of a stand-alone chat room minus the extra cost,” — Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms in the dental industry, Adit , recently launched an advanced Internal Chat module in its cloud-based platform. Adit’s all-in-one dental practice management system makes it quick and painless for dentists to centralize all aspects of their dental practice into one, user-friendly platform that integrates with their legacy patient management systems.Whether a practice has one location or one hundred, teams can gather and communicate in one virtual space within the Adit platform they’re already using. Internal Chat is also available on Adit’s mobile app to give teams the flexibility and convenience to communicate when they step away from their desk or work remotely. Practices can share messages, images, files, and other media in personal and group chats while staying compliant. Internal Chat also gives Adit’s clients the unique capability to create new user IDs without needing a unique email address which will come in handy for offices that share a single email account.“Internal Chat has all the bells and whistles of a stand-alone chat room minus the extra cost,” said Ali Jhaver, CEO of Adit. “New features like Internal Chat are enabling dentists to cancel multiple third-party vendor subscriptions because they can get everything they need in one place with Adit.”Adit’s new Internal Chat tool joins an extensive lineup of dental practice management solutions, including Call Tracking, Patient Forms, Online Scheduling, Practice Analytics , and TeleMed to bring even further value to its clients. Internal Chat enables teams to create group chats, share documents and communicate from any device inside or outside the office.Adit’s Internal Chat launched on the heels of another key module, Practice Analytics, which helps dentists track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) important for overall practice success. Adit’s Dental Practice Analytics tool measures metrics like patient database growth rate, schedule rate, patient lifetime value, churn, production per visit, and advocacy and retention, then displays them on sleek, easy-to-read performance dashboards. The platform also suggests ways in which practices can improve their metrics if their numbers miss their goals.About AditAdit is the one cloud-based software to manage your entire dental practice. Centralize communication and streamline your front desk. Acquire new patients and deliver a personalized experience that keeps them coming back. Reactivate hibernating patients and get them back to your chair. Track all activity and turn raw data into bite-sized metrics you can use to tap into new revenue opportunities and strategize with surgical precision. Adit simplifies your business, so you can focus on practicing dentistry.

One Software to Manage Your Entire Practice