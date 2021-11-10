Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,965 in the last 365 days.

Derby / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Spring 2018-Fall 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Travis Thompson                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police

were notified of a late reported Lewd and Lascivious Conduct incident on

Evansville Road in the town of Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed Travis

Thompson (39) had conducted Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Between the

Spring of 2018 and the Fall of 2019. On 11/10/2021, Thompson was located and

taken into custody. Thompson was arraigned and subsequently held without bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 at 1300 hours            

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.