Derby / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503505
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Spring 2018-Fall 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Road, Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)
ACCUSED: Travis Thompson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police
were notified of a late reported Lewd and Lascivious Conduct incident on
Evansville Road in the town of Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed Travis
Thompson (39) had conducted Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Between the
Spring of 2018 and the Fall of 2019. On 11/10/2021, Thompson was located and
taken into custody. Thompson was arraigned and subsequently held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 at 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.