Derby / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A503505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Spring 2018-Fall 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Road, Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

ACCUSED: Travis Thompson

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021, Detectives with the Vermont State Police

were notified of a late reported Lewd and Lascivious Conduct incident on

Evansville Road in the town of Brownington, VT. Investigation revealed Travis

Thompson (39) had conducted Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Between the

Spring of 2018 and the Fall of 2019. On 11/10/2021, Thompson was located and

taken into custody. Thompson was arraigned and subsequently held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/10/2021 at 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.