The Empress of the United States, an anonymous figure in the tradition of Emperor Norton, Issues Her Second Decree

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this, the eve of Veterans’ Day 2021, the recently anointed Empress of the United States of America releases an important Decree that addresses the need to resist the divisions that are plaguing all of us.

Statement: “The Empress acknowledges and expresses deep appreciation to our military veterans for their devoted service and their willingness to risk their lives to defend our Nation. The Country that they defend is not only physical territory; it is an idea, a set of values, and people with many different views.”

The Empress does not want Americans to lose sight of the fact that we are one united team. She desires that our brave soldiers not be discouraged by political disagreements throughout the Nation.

Many Americans are calling for an end to social and political divisiveness.

Opinion polls show that 93% of Americans feel that we have become too divided, and one out of six are not speaking to a family member based on perceived political ideologies. Increasingly, we are witnessing too many examples of people believing that civic engagement is expressed through anger, and many fail to realize that no one has all the facts.

The Empress knows that separating ourselves into groups is a basic human tendency. We naturally seek out groups when we need physical or emotional protection. However, she reminds us that we should not attempt to “win” at all costs, or at the expense of our American family.

Statement: “The Empress stands ready to support well-intentioned efforts to strengthen the fabric of American society. She congratulates all members of our Armed Services this Veterans’ Day 2021”.

The Empress of the United States of America, an anonymous figure, in the tradition of Emperor Norton of San Francisco lore, has recently released helpful guidance for the American people in these difficult times. The Empress hopes to help bind our nation back together again through time-honored wisdom, new ideas, diplomacy, and respect.

