HUMBL Announces Strategic Relationship With Kellton Tech
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) has announced today the further engagement of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (NSE: KELLTONTEC.NS) to assist the HUMBL technology team on the development of the HUMBL Pay Mobile App.
HUMBL’s Chief Technology Officer, product managers, project managers, front-end engineers, back-end engineers, QA team, and Sr. Technology Advisor will be joined by Kellton Tech in the development of the following HUMBL Pay features:
• ACH Integration
• Account Lookup (P2P)
• BLOCK ETXs
Kellton Tech will be assigning up to 18 full-time resources across a suite of front-end engineers, back-end engineers, data architecture, quality assurance, UX/UI design and product management.
“We have appreciated Kellton’s support work so far on HUMBL NFT Gallery and the HUMBL Pay product line and look forward to their agency taking a broader role within HUMBL to deliver these critical product lines,” said CEO Brian Foote.
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a startup technology company focused on the consumer packaging of blockchain technologies such as mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.
About Kellton Tech
Kellton Tech is a 'Born Digital' technology consulting and services company founded on the belief of 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' The company has helped start-ups to Fortune 500 clients build disruptive Digital Transformation solutions and leverage technology as a competitive differentiator for their businesses. Driven by in-depth domain knowledge and technology expertise, Kellton Tech adds value to client relationships as a Trusted Partner. A rapidly growing company, Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list. Forbes Asia has recognized it as one of the Top 200 companies in 'Best under a Billion' 2017 List. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia-Pacific, we are consistently looking for the next competitive advantage.
Kellton collaborates with companies worldwide to craft unique IT solutions, provide cutting-edge technical consultation and integrate business-changing systems. We’re humbled that many of the largest companies outsource their business needs to us, including leaders in retail, travel, E-commerce, education, hospitality, manufacturing, consumer goods, logistics, supply-chain management, lifestyle, non-profits and banking, financial services & insurance.
Kellton Tech is listed on India’s largest stock exchange BSE and NSE and is ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI Level 5 certified. We’ve offices in Asia, North America and Europe.
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
Chris Bibey
