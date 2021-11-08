HUMBL Announces Launch of Updated HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet Application
EINPresswire.com/ -- HUMBL today announced the launch of its updated HUMBL Pay mobile wallet application. Customers will be able to buy crypto, earn interest, use and send stablecoins, and exchange up to twenty digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and USDC (Stablecoin). HUMBL customers will also enjoy gasless peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions when sending digital assets between HUMBL wallet products inside the HUMBL ecosystem.
"We have a lot more work to do on HUMBL Pay mobile app features," said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. "But this launch is a good step forward in where we need to go with the product line. We appreciate our beta testers, customers and shareholders that have provided us with constant feedback and improvements to get where we need to go."
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer platform working to simplify blockchain use cases such as mobile payments, tickets and NFTs.
CONTACT:
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
Chris Bibey
HUMBL INC
+1 412-334-4799
