HUMBL Withdraws Series C Preferred Stock
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) announced today that it filed a Certificate of Withdrawal of the Designations of Preferences and Rights of Series C Preferred Stock with the Delaware Secretary of State. HUMBL had no shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding at the time of the filing of the Certificate of Withdrawal. HUMBL decided to withdraw the Series C Preferred Stock because such series was not currently in use.
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer platform working to simplify blockchain use cases such as mobile payments, tickets and NFTs.
CONTACT:
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
Chris Bibey
About HUMBL
HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer platform working to simplify blockchain use cases such as mobile payments, tickets and NFTs.
CONTACT:
PR@HUMBLPay.com
Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
Chris Bibey
HUMBL INC
email us here