Media Attribution, AIOps Spark New Brand Interest: Merkle's McLaren, Bombora Company Surge(R)
Artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, also rose this week, as shown by intent data. AIOps refers to multi-layered technology platforms that enhance with analytics and machine learning.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands were researching “media attribution” this week — a hot topic for growth marketers, according to Bombora Company Surge(R). It’s the process of identifying a set of user actions that contribute to a desired outcome, and then assigning a value to each event. Attribution models enable marketers to connect their marketing spend to purchase actions that ultimately grow businesses.
— Merkle B2B CEO Michael McLaren
On the B2B side, complex purchase decisions may require a multi-touch attribution model which takes multiple online and offline touchpoints along the customer journey into account, and then assigns credit to each based on a desired business goal. However, measuring growth is challenging — and it’s only getting harder with more privacy-preserving initiatives being rolled across the industry. As a result, marketers are being forced to rethink how they define their growth analytics engines.
Artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, also rose dramatically this week, as shown by intent data. AIOps refers to multi-layered technology platforms that automate and enhance IT operations by using analytics and machine learning to analyze big data collected from various IT operations tools and devices, to automatically spot and react to issues in real time.
With AI at the heart of digital transformation efforts, AIOps helps alleviate the pressures of constantly changing IT environments to help organizations operate at the speed that modern business requires. As IT infrastructures evolve to meet the demands of remote work and move away from old rules-based systems, AIOps has emerged a foundational tool for facilitating remote collaboration, streamlining incident management, accelerating detection and resolution, and driving better UX.
According to the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms, “There is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps.” This week’s data confirms a growing interest in the adoption of AIOps worldwide to deliver the level of technology support that successful digital transformation projects require.
-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B
This column appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/368469/media-attribution-aiops-spark-new-brand-interest.html
