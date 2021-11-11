TrellisWare Announces First Shipments of TW-860 TSM Spirit™ Body Worn Radio

TrellisWare TW-860 TSM Spirit™ Radio

The TW-860 TSM Spirit Radio represents the most cost-effective TSM-enabled radio available.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., announced today the first shipments of their new TW-860 TSM Spirit™ Radio to several North American customers. Designed for next-generation soldier systems, public safety, and first responder requirements, the TSM Spirit radio offers industry-leading size, weight, and power (SWaP) among body-worn mesh networking radios, delivering voice, data and real-time positional reporting.

Powered by the TrellisWare® TSM™ Mobile Ad-hoc Networking (MANET) waveform, the TW-860 TSM Spirit Radio represents the most cost-effective TSM-enabled radio available, making it easier to expand tactical networks to everyone who needs to be connected.

“With the TSM Spirit radio, there is no need to carry multiple radios, hardware modules, or add-ons to get the spectrum coverage you need,” said April Kom, Senior Product Manager for Hardware. “The TSM Spirit radio can cover nearly 1850 MHz of spectrum in the UHF band, L-band, and S-band; and supports worldwide deployment without limitation.”

Interoperable with all TSM-enabled radios, the TW-860 TSM Spirit Radio supports a true flat network with massive scalability in a single radio frequency (RF) channel, while still delivering rapid position location information (PLI) updates for every radio.

