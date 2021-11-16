A New UN Human Rights article that protects your Personal Digital Twin
Mind Bank Ai is spearheading an initiative in a petition to the United Nations Human Rights Council to extend protection to your personal digital twin.MIAMI, FL, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tech startup Mind Bank Ai has just submitted a position paper to the UN with the suggestion that a new article should be added that extends the UN Declarations of Human Rights to your personal digital twin. The proposed new article states, “All personal digital twins are equal in dignity and rights to their human counterparts and any act on the personal digital twin that contradicts the Declaration of human rights should be perceived as an act upon the human person they represent.”
Mind Bank Ai - the world’s first Personal Digital Twin platform - unveils this new project in line with the startup’s mission of moving humanity forward and becoming the world’s most trusted guardians of personal digital twin technology. The petition, which can be accessed at https://www.change.org/p/united-nations-human-rights-council-a-new-un-human-rights-article-that-protects-your-personal-digital-twin?, is the first step towards a future where personal digital twins are granted the same rights as their human counterparts.
Gartner research predicts that the personal digital twin of the human will become a transformative technology used by 5% of the world within 5 years. For that reason, the company believes that the future encompasses a greater focus on a more ethical perspective of data safety and the new proposed article could be a key starting point.
According to the Founder & CEO of Mind Bank Ai, Emil Jimenez, “Adding this new article to the UN Declarations of Human rights moves the conversation from a technical one to an ethical one and any act against your personal digital twin could become an international crime against humanity in the international courts.”
Mind Bank Ai will be continuously seeking support from various businesses, think tanks, and government institutions to raise awareness of the issues facing Personal Digital Twins and pave the way to a future of Ai-enhanced humanity.
About Mind Bank Ai: Mind Bank Ai is a Personal Digital Twin platform that uses structured learning algorithms of your knowledge in order to enhance human productivity and longevity. The digital twin learns by asking many questions while giving the user valuable insights into their personality and achieving immortality through data.
