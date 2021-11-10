Formaspace Contract Debuts Permanent Showroom at NeoCon 2021 Showcasing Custom Furniture with a Little Austin Attitude
Formaspace invites all guests to our new showroom (Suite 11-124) on the 11th floor of the Merchandise Mart at Chicago. See our updates from NeoCon 2021.
We wanted to highlight what makes us unique by showcasing the signature industrial-chic aesthetic we are known for, as well as showing outdoor, hospitality, home, and even laboratory solutions. ”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than two long years, it was good to be back.
— Jeff Turk, CEO of Formaspace
That’s the sentiment of Jeff Turk, CEO of Formaspace, and it’s a feeling we’re sure is shared across all sectors of the furniture market, and it’s a feeling shared throughout the industry.
A+D professionals, contract dealers, facilities managers, and prospective buyers have been waiting since 2019 to return to Chicago to the crowded halls and elevators of the Merchandise Mart for NeoCon, a tradition of over 50 years showcasing the latest and greatest from 500 exhibitors in one million square feet of exhibition space.
For Formaspace, the wait was well worth it.
We were finally able to invite guests to our new showroom (Suite 11-124) on the 11th floor of the Mart (as it’s now known).
“Like others across all industries, we had to put our plans on hold due to the pandemic, but we’re very excited to finally open the doors to our new showroom,” said Jeff Turk. “And we’re very pleased that the space serves as a custom design studio showcasing the breadth of our capabilities in all types of environments and any type of application. Formaspace Contract is uniquely positioned to address today’s challenges including hybrid workspaces, outdoor furniture needs, hospitality applications, even the booming life sciences sector and the specialized needs of those facilities.“
“That’s our secret sauce,“ explained Jeff Turk. “Formaspace can build exactly what customers need. That’s why we challenge all our furniture dealers and A+D partners – if you can’t find what you’re looking for from the standard pieces others provide, then you need to contact Formaspace Contract. We can build exactly what you want at our factory headquarters in Austin, Texas.”
Austin’s Chill Vibes And Outdoor Lifestyle Influence Designs At Formaspace Contract Showroom
The Director of Business Development at Formaspace, Claire Redsun, was highly involved in the design and planning of the new showroom and wanted to share a little Austin energy and spirit with NeoCon attendees by recreating a famously photographed spot. Spray-painted on the wall of Jo’s coffee shop in a hip district of Austin called SoCo (South Congress), you’ll find a love note left for the owner that says, “I love you so much.” It has been recreated in red neon lights to show some love to all NeoCon attendees and provide that perfect photo opp.
Austin is a city famous for its quirky style, amazing music scene, great food, and creative people and companies alike, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. This growth won’t be slowing anytime soon with companies the size of Tesla and Oracle moving in.
“In the new showroom, we wanted to highlight what makes us unique by showcasing the signature industrial-chic aesthetic we are known for while expanding the possibilities by showing outdoor, hospitality, home, and even laboratory solutions. Our versatility in materials and designs sets us apart from other contract manufacturers. And our Austin background provides us inspiration for new designs and creative solutions in any environment.”
Judging by the huge number of NeoCon attendees who stopped by the Formaspace Contract showroom to get a selfie (to post on Facebook or Insta), the “I love you so much” sentiment seemed to resonate with everyone at the show.
Another prominent branding element in the showroom was the retro Austin postcard. Blown up to super-graphic size, this eye-catching design featured well-known Austin landmarks – as well as one of Formaspace Contract’s brand taglines – Custom is the New Standard.
New Diversiform Wall System
The super-graphic also served a dual purpose – it shows how the new Diversiform Wall System from Formaspace Contract can be used to create eye-catching branding elements within a work, hospitality, or resi-mercial environment.
“The new Diversiform Wall system that we debuted at NeoCon 2021 got a lot of attention,” says Claire Redsun. “We were able to convey how flexible the system is by mixing and matching panel components in the display, from supergraphics on one side to a whiteboard on the other.”
The Diversiform Wall system at the Merchandise Mart featured solid panels with graphics or dry erase writing surfaces, transparent glass panels, wood slats mounted with planters, as well as panels with integrated shelving systems.
“Because we can customize and manufacture nearly everything in our Austin factory, we can produce exactly what you need and want. Working with our in-house designers and engineers, we can take an idea or design from concept to creation. We have all our own in-house equipment and welders and soon will be introducing even more capabilities that will allow us to keep more specialized types of manufacturing in-house. Our production is set up to manufacture a single design or scale up to mass-produce a product when a client needs larger quantities. At Formaspace, we put the customer’s needs first, and it shows in the variety of solutions and the creativity of those designs.”
Custom Indoor/Outdoor Seating Solutions
In keeping with the active Austin lifestyle, Formaspace Contract also brought some new indoor/outdoor solutions that are perfect for transforming exterior spaces into casual gathering places or work environments – or both!
One of the key products introduced at the NeoCon show was a bench seating solution with a built-in planter (and standing desk work surface), nicknamed the ZigZag. This is an ideal solution for turning outdoor spaces into attractive multi-purpose environments for entertainment as well as working on a laptop.
Keeping with the wood theme, three white powder-coated steel café chairs were on display with a matching wooden three-sided table. These designs offer a modern take on mid-century modern designs while providing durable steel construction that will stand the test of time.
Modern Multi-Purpose Meeting Table And Credenza
Formaspace Contract also debuted a new multi-purpose meeting table concept that would make a statement in any conference or residential setting, featuring a heavy-duty wood surface with brass inlays and modern angular steel legs.
Read more...
