Top EB-5 Direct Project Sponsor Announces New Project: Sra. Martinez Miami
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a webinar on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 3:00 PM EST. This live discussion will discuss EB5AN’s latest project, Sra. Martinez in Miami, and the process of EB-5 investment. Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
Señora Martinez is a restaurant and lounge being re-launched by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michelle Bernstein, a Miami native and one of the most influential and iconic chefs in South Florida. Señora Martinez will offer a chef-driven menu of Cuban and Spanish cuisine accompanied by live Latin American music.
EB-5 investors will benefit from the project’s prime location and the track record of the established brand. EB-5 investors will receive a preferred annual return of 3.0%, with a cash sweep—or the use of excess cash to pay back EB-5 investors upon EB-5 investor repayment eligibility. Each of the four EB-5 investors will be assigned 17.8 jobs, which exceeds the minimum EB-5 requirement of 10 jobs.
“We are excited to be working with Michelle and her team on the re-launch of Señora Martinez,” said Sam Silverman, founder, and managing partner of EB5AN. “Michelle is a world-class chef and restaurant operator with an impressive record of success — exactly what we look for when selecting a partner for EB-5 investment. In addition, Señora Martinez is a proven concept with a devoted following.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. Historically, the regional center program has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments. However, this program expired on June 30, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program has left many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. Investors want high certainty of execution and low risk. An investment in Señora Martinez provides exactly that.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad and those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Michael Schoenfeld
