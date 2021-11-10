Submit Release
Middlesex- Thefts/Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A34409/Multiple RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                             STATION: Middlesex                       CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Earlier morning hours of 11/09/2021 INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Orange VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers are requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in multiple theft cases from motor vehicles in the town of Orange in the early morning hours of 11/09/2021.  Troopers initially responded to a call where an individual who was seen entering a parked motor vehicle on private property.  

When the complainant confronted the suspect, the suspect fled and appeared to have fired a gun. Following this Troopers received numerous thefts from vehicles in the town of Orange.  Further investigation of these reports showed one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a firearm in surveillance footage.  Please see attached images of possible suspects.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

