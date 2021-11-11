Pureinsights Expands International Marketing
Martin Bayton spearheads expansion into growth markets
Martin brings a valuable combination of marketing and industry experience to Pureinsights including his extensive knowledge of enterprise search, data analytics and cloud computing.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced that Martin Bayton will be joining the company as Director of International Marketing.
— Kamran Khan, CEO
Bayton is responsible for helping Pureinsights continue its expansion into growth markets. He has more than 25 years of experience in marketing software and services and is an evangelist for search and data analytics. Prior to joining Pureinsights, Bayton held marketing and business development positions at Accenture, Search Technologies, Qlik and Convera.
Pureinsights CEO, Kamran Khan notes: “Martin brings a valuable combination of marketing and industry experience to Pureinsights including his extensive knowledge of enterprise search, data analytics and cloud computing. He will be critical to helping the company expand our international business.”
Bayton joins a seasoned management team with decades of experience working together to deliver consistent, double-digit growth at companies such as Accenture, Search Technologies and Convera.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customer go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
