Guanajuato´s International Hot Air Balloon Festival Invites You to Party in the Sky
Guanajuato’s International Hot Air Balloon is an annual event that takes place in León, México every November
Guanajuato's Internationl Hot Air Balloon Festival has hosted over five million visitors and 2,700+ hot air balloons from all over the world
The FIG is an exciting four-day event that will run from Novemberr 12 -15 with spectacular morning takeoffs and magical glow nightsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guanajuato’s International Hot Air Balloon (Festival Internacional del Globo – FIG) is an annual event that takes place in León, México every November. This festival currently ranks among the three top Hot Air Balloon events in the world. It is an exciting four-day festival that will run from November 12 through 15, 2021 with spectacular morning takeoffs, magical glow nights and a full line up of first-rate shows and entertainment daily.
Since its beginning in 2002, the FIG has hosted over five million visitors and 2,700+ hot air balloons from all over the world. Last year, because of Covid protocols, the festival was held in digital format only. This year, there are face-to-face activities, although it can also be followed remotely thanks to its digital transmission on YouTube.
The 2021 event begins at dawn on Friday, November 12, when the first balloons inflate and ascend to the sky. As host city, León is ready to welcome tourists, who will also be able to visit the city's famous zoo, its cultural spaces such as the Art and History Guanajuato Museum, and its extensive variety of well-known leather goods--- a fun route through the workshops of León where you can visit leather workshops, shoe workshops and all their surrounding processes.
Beyond the incomparable spectacle of more than two hundred hot air balloons painting the sky above the city of León with vibrant colors, attendees will be able to enjoy shows of the highest level, including a concert by Alejandro Fernández, an internationally renowned singer of traditional and Mexican folk, ranchera, mariachi and pop music genres.
In addition to Alejandro Fernández, the Folkloric Ballet of Amalia Hernández, one of the region’s most important cultural treasures will display traditional dance and dress representing Guanajuato. The festival program also includes performances by DJ Snake, one of the top DJs in the world. And a lengthy list of quality performers plus a Zeppelin show create a great party with entertainment designed for the whole family.
Those who are interested in participating in the next Guanajuato´s International Hot Air Balloon festival, please visit the FIG home page for more information https://www.vivefig.mx/en/
