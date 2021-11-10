Attorney Bruce C. Young Joins Anthem Injury Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to welcome attorney Bruce C. Young to the law firm as “Of Counsel.” Bruce joins the firm with over 25 years of legal experience.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to welcome attorney Bruce C. Young to the law firm as “Of Counsel.”
A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bruce comes to Anthem Injury Lawyers with over 25 years of legal experience. He has extensive litigation experience representing both private and public sector employers in Nevada and California. Bruce has defended clients in state and federal trial and appellate courts. His vast experience includes defending employers against claims of discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour violations.
In addition to litigation, Bruce also has extensive alternative dispute resolution experience. He has helped clients obtain favorable outcomes in mediations. He has also represented employers in labor arbitrations involving union-represented employees.
Bruce enjoys assisting employer clients of all sizes and regularly provides advice and training regarding legal compliance matters. He is able to use his significant experience to provide legal advice to employers regarding a broad range of workplace policies and issues.
Bruce received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He then obtained his Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law in Malibu, California. After law school, Bruce returned to Las Vegas to clerk for the Honorable Lloyd D. George, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Puneet K. Garg, Esq. commented, “Bruce brings considerable experience to Anthem Injury Lawyers and we are excited to have him join our team.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
