Grants available for fishing and boating education programs in Hispanic communities
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Fish Iowa! angler education program has partnered with the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation’s (RBFF) Vamos A Pescar™ program to provide funding to local 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations to support local efforts to educate and engage families in high-density Hispanic communities through programs, classes and fishing activities. Minimum grant request is $5,000 with a 1:1 cash match required.
The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund and Fish Iowa! will provide funds for programming between Feb. 1 and Nov. 1, 2022. Applications must be submitted via email no later than Dec. 8, 2021. For grant guidelines and applications, contact Barb Gigar at Barb.Gigar@dnr.iowa.gov.