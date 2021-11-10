New travel presenter and extended LGBTQ+ segment for Travel.Radio
EINPresswire.com/ -- There are some exciting changes taking place at Travel.Radio from next weekend as the station gears up for a busy Winter schedule.
The popular Hear She is Show with Timmy Alexis Carrington Ward will move to the 8-10pm slot on November 19th, immediately after Wish You Were Queer with Jamie Greaves providing a full four hours of Saturday night entertainment geared towards LGBTQ+ listeners.
Both Hear She Is and Wish You Were Queer, in association with the Business Creative, have proved to be audience winners since both shows were launched last month.
Travel.Radio is the first global, digital radio station for the travel trade and those who just love to travel.
Joining the presenting team from Sunday November 20th is former BBC Foreign Correspondent Jonathan Charles, bringing together his love of travel and music.
Every Sunday from 2-3pm he will present The Vinyl Countdown and from 3-4pm his show morphs into The Best Disco in town.
He says: “It’s great to be bringing those two passions together on Travel.Radio. I spent three decades on local and national radio and television and wherever I travelled in the world, I always took music with me. There is nothing like being surrounded by my record library of 7 and 12 inch records. It is a real privilege to be choosing some from my own large collection to play.
“As a BBC Foreign Correspondent, I went to all corners of the globe. Sometimes, I was on the last flight into somewhere when everyone else was desperately trying to get the last plane out! I once calculated that I had travelled to more than 100 countries. I still love travelling today and am never happier than when jumping on a plane and seeing a different part of the world.”
Completing the schedule changes is The Evening Show with Steven Gordon-Wilson which moves to a new Sunday 10pm slot.
Jason Hardy, Travel.Radio Station Manager said: “We were so excited by the reaction to the two new shows for the LGBTQ+ market that it made sense to bring them together in a four-hour long segment. We are confident they will become the Saturday night go-to party shows.
“We are also delighted to welcome the talented Jonathan Charles to the team. As well as his extensive travel experience he brings an amazing wealth of music knowledge and has a vinyl collection to be envied! He can’t wait to share it with our listeners.”
