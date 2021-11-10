Biometric Access Control with DoorBird and Fingerprint Cards AB
DoorBird Integrates a Biometric Fingerprint Sensor in its IP Video Door IntercomsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Home Automation, a Berlin-based manufacturer of “DoorBird” IP access control devices, is expanding its product portfolio to include door intercoms with an integrated fingerprint sensor. IP video door stations of the D21x series are now equipped with fingerprint technology from Fingerprint Cards AB, a leading global biometrics company based in Sweden. This enables biometric authentication via fingerprint.
With a DoorBird door station, homeowners and residents can see and speak to their visitors and delivery services on the go via smartphone and unlock the door when needed. Each door intercom features an HD wide-angle camera, motion sensor and audio system with echo and noise cancellation. Keyless access control via RFID or PIN code is now complemented by a new option: via biometric fingerprint.
The full-frame touch sensor is based on patented technology by Fingerprint Cards AB and meets high convenience and security standards compared to line-based sensors. The fingerprint reader is fully integrated into the DoorBird software architecture and can be configured remotely at any time. Via app or web-based dashboard, the user can grant and withdraw access permissions, and also define which event should follow when a certain finger is detected. For example, an internal or external relay can be triggered, or an HTTP(S) command can be carried out. To prevent manipulation attempts, the fingerprint scanner is temporarily locked after five unauthorized access attempts.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated in DoorBird models with one and two call buttons: D2101FV Fingerprint 50 and D2102FV Fingerprint 50. Each door intercom can store up to 50 fingerprints. Furthermore, customers can create their own customized IP video door stations equipped with a fingerprint sensor and other individual modules via the DoorBird 3D Configurator.
"Thanks to the cooperation with Fingerprints Cards AB, we can fulfill many of our customers’ requests for high-quality IP access control devices with a fully integrated biometric fingerprint sensor," says Sascha Keller, CEO of Bird Home Automation. "When it comes to collaborations, we always try to work with the best in their class, and that is why we have integrated this technology, which is characterized by a superior biometric performance and security, into our DoorBird IP video door stations."
"We are excited about our collaboration with DoorBird, our first IP Door Station partner in EMEA, who now launched their D21x series with our fingerprint sensor, a solution that is suitable for smart homes, where biometrics bring convenience and security", comments Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprint Cards AB.
About Bird Home Automation Group / DoorBird
The Bird Home Automation Group develops and manufactures high-quality IP video door intercoms and IP access control devices under the trademark “DoorBird” around the world. The company’s headquarters and production plant are in Berlin, Germany, with a sales office in San Francisco (CA) and Jacksonville (FL). The products for connected smart home are made in Germany according to the highest quality and security standards and are used worldwide. “DoorBird” combines exclusive design with the innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. For more information, visit www.doorbird.com.
About Fingerprint Cards AB
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
